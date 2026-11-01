First Emirates Hematology Forum Concludes In Abu Dhabi, Bringing Together UAE And International Experts

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, November 2026: The First Emirates Hematology Forum concluded today at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, uniting together leading medical experts, hematologists and specialists from the UAE and abroad to advance the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Endorsed by EORA by the Emirates Oncology and Radiotherapy Association (EORA), the one-day forum explored breakthroughs in immunotherapies, targeted treatments and cellular therapies, alongside the expanding role of precision medicine in optimizing clinical pathways and patient outcomes.

Discussions focused on the evolving treatment landscape for multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia and related blood disorders, underscoring the importance of individualized therapeutic strategies, multidisciplinary care and closer institutional collaboration. Delegates also called for expanded access to advanced cellular therapies, updated clinical monitoring protocols, and stronger research partnerships across academic and specialized medical centers.

Dr Mouza Al Ameri, President of the Emirates Oncology and Radiotherapy Association (EORA), said:“The inaugural Emirates Hematology Forum represents an important milestone in bringing global medical expertise, knowledge and innovation to Abu Dhabi. It provides a valuable platform for specialists and healthcare institutions from around the world to come together, exchange knowledge and advance the field of hematology.

Dr Al Ameri added:“The success of this forum would not have been possible without the continued support of our regulators and healthcare partners. Abu Dhabi and the UAE are making significant strides in precision medicine and the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Hosting this forum reflects the country's commitment to advancing medical excellence, strengthening its position as a regional and international healthcare hub, and contributing to the future of specialized medical care.”

Dr Ajlan Al Zaki, Chair of the forum, Consultant Physician in the Hematology & Blood Cancer Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Adjunct Associate Professor at Khalifa University College of Medicine and Health Sciences, emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between healthcare institutions, academic organizations and medical specialists to translate scientific advances into evidence-based clinical practice.

He noted how advances in cellular and immunotherapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy and bispecific antibodies, are expanding treatment options for patients with blood cancers, particularly those requiring specialized care. He also underscored the need to equip medical teams with the specialized expertise, establish robust clinical protocols and enhance patient monitoring to ensure the safe and effective delivery of these advanced treatments.

Dr Al Zaki further explained that precision medicine is playing an increasingly vital role in blood cancer care, using the genetic and biological characteristics of individual diseases to guide treatment decisions and identify the most effective therapeutic approaches for patients.

International Expertise and UAE Collaboration:

The forum welcomed renowned international experts, including Dr Swaminathan Iyer, Professor of Medicine in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States, who delivered a keynote lecture on the management of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a serious inflammatory condition requiring rapid, accurate diagnosis and prompt intervention.

The scientific program also featured a clinical case presentation, providing participants with an opportunity to examine diagnostic and treatment challenges and evaluate practical approaches to managing the condition in clinical practice.

Commenting on the forum, Dr Iyer said:“The First Emirates Hematology Forum has been an excellent platform, bringing together hematologists and trainees from across the UAE, neighboring countries and internationally, including experts from the United States and the United Kingdom. Its key objective is to establish a strong foundation for knowledge exchange, enabling specialists to share expertise and discuss the latest developments in the treatment of hematological cancers.

Dr Iyer Added“The longstanding collaboration between MD Anderson Cancer Center and UAE-based specialists, supported by clinical training and knowledge exchange, is helping strengthen local expertise and improve patient access to advanced therapies. This partnership is a two-way exchange, allowing us to share international developments while understanding the UAE's specific healthcare needs. With Abu Dhabi emerging as a strong center for hematology, there are significant opportunities to further expand this collaboration, develop future medical talent and ultimately improve outcomes for patients across the region.”

Dedicated scientific sessions examined developments in multiple myeloma treatment, including immunotherapies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as treatment sequencing and the importance of tailoring therapeutic strategies according to individual patient profiles and responses.

Panelists also explored advances in lymphoma and leukaemia care, including emerging chemotherapy-free regimens in selected cases, targeted therapies and immune-based treatments. Discussions addressed clinical challenges in relapsed or refractory patients and importance of aligning treatment approaches with the biological characteristics of each disease.

Further sessions covered myeloid blood disorders, including acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), alongside stem cell transplantation, Hodgkin lymphoma and the management of bleeding and clotting complications associated with newer with novel therapies.

Strengthening Clinical Collaboration and Patient Care:

The forum brought together hematologists, haemato-oncologists, transfusion medicine specialists, laboratory professionals, medical trainees, specialist nurses and allied healthcare professionals. The program provided a collaborative platform for exchanging clinical experience, discussing complex cases and refining multidisciplinary treatment decisions across healthcare teams.

Participants outlined key priorities for advancing regional hematology care, advocating for the routine integration of molecular, genetic and biological testing to guide individualized treatment decisions. Specialists also recommended enhanced patient monitoring protocols to proactively manage potential complications and side effects associated with advanced cellular and targeted treatments.

Additionally, attendees underscored the importance of integrating clinical pharmacists and multidisciplinary medical teams throughout the patient journey to optimize care coordination, safety and clinical continuity across hematology, stem cell transplantation, laboratory medicine and specialist nursing.

The forum further explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation with academic institutions and patient support organizations, including Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society, to bridge the connection specialized medical treatment with holistical social and community care.

The First Emirates Hematology Forum forms part of EORA's ongoing commitment to advance scientific exchange and collaboration among specialists, evaluate clinical practices in hematology, oncology and radiotherapy, and champion adoption of cutting-edge medical developments across the UAE.

The forum was organized by Wiredin Events, a leading medical, healthcare, and scientific conference organizing company specializing in medical, scientific, and corporate conferences across the UAE and regional markets, with the support of leading healthcare and pharmaceutical partners, including: Amgen, BeOne, Gilead, Kite, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biologix, City Pharmaceutical Co., Roche, Menarini Group, SERB Pharmaceuticals, and Sobi.