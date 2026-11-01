INDIA Bloc Rally Sends Clear Message To PM Modi Says KC Venugopal

INDIA Bloc Rally Targets Central Leadership

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday asserted that the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi had sent a strong political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that people across the country were raising their voices against the BJP-led government's functioning and alleged attempts to retain power through improper means.

"The people of India want to send a message to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah about the way they are destroying the democracy of this country. The people of India have given a clear message to Modi and Amit Shah today: your days are over. That clear message was delivered loud and clear," Venugopal told ANI.

Allegations of Obstruction and Democratic Erosion

Venugopal Criticizes Governance Practices

Claiming that approximately one million people had attended the rally, the Congress leader alleged that attempts had been made to prevent participants from reaching Delhi by stopping them at various borders. In a further attack on the BJP leadership, Venugopal alleged that the ruling party was attempting to retain power through questionable means and accused it of undermining democratic institutions.

"Today, the people of India have given a clear message to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that their time is over. Their time to retain power by hook or by crook is over. Now, the people of India have identified who the culprits are. They are destroying the democracy of India by misusing the Chief Election Commissioner," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Concerns

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's address at the rally, Venugopal said the gathering was intended to communicate the opposition's concerns about democracy directly to the country's leadership. "Rahul Ji stated very clearly in today's meeting that the people of India wanted to send a message to Modi and Shah through this mammoth rally. You can see the sea of people. This is a clear reaction from the country; it is a clear reply to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and those who are destroying the democracy of this country. People are not going to allow them to do that again," he added.

Venugopal's remarks reflected the Congress party's criticism of the BJP-led central government and its concerns regarding democratic institutions and the Election Commission. His statements about the rally's attendance, alleged obstruction of participants and the functioning of constitutional authorities represent the Congress leader's claims. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)