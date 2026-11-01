India Secures Fourth Straight Win After Beating Malaysia 3-1 Hockey

India Continues Winning Momentum

India continued their winning run at the Asian Champions Trophy, registering their fourth consecutive victory after defeating Malaysia 3-1 on Sunday, according to ESPN. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with a hat-trick, taking his tally to eight goals in the tournament, while Sukhjeet Singh also scored as India secured another win in the competition.

In a rematch of last month's Asian Games gold medal match, Harmanpreet opened the scoring in the third minute with a powerful dragflick, giving India an early advantage. Malaysia responded strongly in the second quarter, earning several penalty corners and testing Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who produced two important saves. Harmanpreet came close to extending India's lead midway through the second quarter, but his dragflick struck the crossbar. Malaysia capitalised on their attacking pressure to equalise in the 25th minute. Faiz Jali drove the ball into the circle, Faisal Saari trapped it, and Akhimullah Anuar finished from close range to make it 1-1. India had an opportunity to regain the lead a couple of minutes later when Hardik Singh found Mandeep Singh unmarked near the far post, but the forward failed to make contact with the ball.

Dominant Second Half Performance

India Secures Victory

India restored their advantage early in the second half through Harmanpreet. His low and powerful dragflick took a deflection off Marhan Jalil's stick on the goal line before crossing into the net. The hosts extended their lead after Faiz Jali received a yellow card for a tackle on Mandeep Singh. Making use of their numerical advantage, India produced a well-worked move that ended with Sukhjeet Singh scoring a spectacular goal. Hardik Singh won possession high in midfield and passed the ball to Sukhjeet at the top of the circle. The forward dribbled towards his left before unleashing a fierce reverse-hit shot that struck the roof of the net, leaving Malaysian goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman with no chance. Harmanpreet completed his hat-trick two minutes before the final whistle, converting a penalty stroke to seal India's 3-1 victory and take his tournament tally to eight goals. India will next face South Korea in their final league-stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Monday evening.

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