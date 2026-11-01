Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation For Key Gorakhpur Development Works

CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation for Gorakhpur Development Projects

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for development projects in Gorakhpur, highlighting the region's industrial growth, employment generation and infrastructure development. The Chief Minister said Gorakhpur had witnessed significant improvements in facilities and had emerged as an important centre for industrial investment and employment opportunities in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Industrial Growth and Employment

Addressing the public in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Gorakhpur now has better facilities. It has a Sainik School and the GIDA industrial area, which has become a major investment hub for young people in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Around 50 thousand young people have found jobs and employment opportunities there over the past 10 years. New industries are being established, including fertiliser plants, sugar mills, distilleries, dairies, ethanol plants, steel plants and cement factories.”

He said several industries, including fertiliser plants, sugar mills, distilleries, dairies, ethanol plants, steel plants and cement factories, were being established in the region. The Chief Minister said the BJP's double-engine government had prepared development plans focused on the welfare and upliftment of youth, farmers and women.

Government Initiatives and Farmer Support

“The Technology Park has also started operations, and the Ayush University has begun functioning. This is our model of development. The BJP's double-engine government has drawn up plans for the upliftment of young people, farmers, women... Recent unseasonal rainfall, heavy downpours and hailstorms have caused losses to farmers. We have directed all district administrations to conduct surveys. Farmers will receive a special package to help them recover,” he further said.

Focus on Investment and Transformation

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the state has emerged as a major destination for investment, innovation and industry, crediting improved law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment for the transformation.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh had lacked a clear vision and a concrete action plan to attract global investment before 2017, but the double-engine government had changed the situation under the leadership of PM Modi.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh lacked a clear vision to attract global investment, nor did it have any concrete action plan. However, the double-engine government changed this situation. Under the successful leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, a new work culture of investment and industrial development was fostered in the state through the mantra of reform, perform, and transform,” he said. (ANI)

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