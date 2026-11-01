Naveen Jindal Highlights Haryana's Growth And Sports Prowess At 60

Haryana's 60-Year Journey and Sporting Excellence

BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal on Sunday highlighted Haryana's contribution to Indian sports and its progress over the last six decades, saying the state's youth account for around 40 per cent of India's medals in international competitions despite its relatively small population. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Jindal Estate Cup final in Noida, Jindal extended his wishes to the people of Haryana on the occasion of the state's 60th formation day.

"Today we're celebrating the 60th Haryana Day. It's been 60 years since Haryana was formed. So, it's a really proud moment for us that Haryana has made so much progress over these 60 years and ranks among the leading states in the country. And if you look at Haryana, it played a key role in both the Green and White Revolutions," Jindal said.

Achievements in Sports and National Contribution

He also underlined the state's contribution to the armed forces and sports, pointing to the achievements of its youth on the international stage. "Every 10th house in Haryana has a soldier. Every 100th person in the state is an athlete. Haryana's population is under 3 crore, making up just 3% or 2.5% of the entire country, yet our youth win around 40% of the medals for India in international sports, including the recent Asian Games. That just goes to show how hardworking the people of Haryana really are," he said.

"So today, on Haryana Day, I want to wish all my fellow Haryanvis the very best. And we all need to work together to make Haryana even better and stronger, so that the rest of the states can take inspiration from it too," he added.

Jindal Estate Cup Tournament Conclusion

Jindal was speaking after the Jindal Estate Cup final, the last tournament of this year's polo season, concluded in Noida with Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo sharing the title after winning their respective matches. Polo Estate defeated Aravali Polo 10-6.5, while Mayfair Polo edged past Jindal Panther 7-5.5 in a closely contested encounter. The Mayfair Polo-Jindal Panther match saw both teams put up a strong fight, with Mayfair eventually securing a narrow victory. Jindal represented Jindal Panther alongside Sidhant Sharma and Matt Perry, while Anay Shah, Jaiveer Gohil, Kuldeep Singh and Max Charlton turned out for Mayfair Polo. In the other match, Angad Sandhu, Akshai Malik and Simran Shergill helped Polo Estate register a 10-6.5 win over Aravali Polo, represented by JM Zuri, Devendra Singh, Angad Kalaan and Naveen Singh.

Commenting on the tournament and the conclusion of the Noida season, Jindal said, "We had some really good matches, but because of the rain this week, we couldn't finish the finals. Still, we're working hard to keep polo active and promote it across the country. The teams did a great job today, and it was the final match of the Noida season." (ANI)

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