Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Accuses Centre Of Deleting 20 Crore Votes

Telangana CM Alleges Voter Manipulation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused the Centre of attempting to delete 20 crore votes and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and women by trying to strip them of their voting rights. Addressing Congress leaders and workers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, CM Reddy alleged that the Centre was using Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a tool to disenfranchise citizens.

The Chief Minister alleged that Prime Minister Modi had conspired to amend the Constitution, abolish reservations and disenfranchise Dalits, Adivasis and women if the BJP secured 400 seats in the 2024 general elections. He claimed that the Prime Minister had developed a grudge against the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and women for not giving the BJP a mandate of 400 seats in the elections. He alleged that 13.50 crore votes had already been deleted and the Election Commission was attempting to delete another 20 crore votes. CM Reddy further alleged that it was a conspiracy to eliminate 15 to 20 per cent of the total votes.

Tactics and Opposition Response

Strategies to Retain Power

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP came to power in Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal by strategically removing voters from electoral rolls and was now attempting to use the same tactic to retain power. "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the INDIA alliance were holding a massive public meeting at Ramlila Maidan to counter the conspiracy," he said. Revanth Reddy claimed that trains had been arranged to transport 15,000 people from Telangana to Delhi for the rally.

Congress Resolve

"Congress proved that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar could not thwart the resolve of these party workers," The CM remarked that "Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar were ultimately forced to bow before the strength and the voice of Telangana." CM Revanth Reddy declared that just as Lord Rama was supported by an army of Vanaras (Monkeys) to defeat Ravana in the past, a 'Vanara sena' (army of dedicated followers) of the Congress was now fighting to defeat PM Modi. The Chief Minister affirmed that the Congress would not rest until the defeat of the BJP.

The CM asserted that the big dharna at Ramlila Maidan would inevitably lead to the ousting of PM Modi, forcing him to return to Gujarat. The Chief Minister called the party workers to carry the message delivered by the INDIA alliance leaders at Ramlila Maidan to every village and every household. Following his address, CM Revanth Reddy arrived at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The Chief Minister, along with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as 'INDIA' alliance leaders Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, and Sanjay Raut, participated in a big rally to Ramlila Maidan. Congress leaders and activists from the different states were seen taking selfies and shaking hands with CM Revanth Reddy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)