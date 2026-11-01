GOVERNOR MEYER'S STATEMENT ON THE SHOOTINGS IN NEWARK AND ELLENDALE

DOVER, Del. - Governor Matt Meyer released the following statement regarding the shootings on October 31 in Newark and Ellendale, Delaware:

“No family should have to receive the call that someone they love has been shot. Today, people in Newark and Ellendale are facing pain and fear that no one should have to endure. My heart is with those injured, their loved ones and every Delawarean who has been impacted by these tragedies. I condemn these senseless acts of violence, and gun violence in all its forms.

“When people needed help during a time of terror, our law enforcement officers and emergency personnel answered the call. To everyone who responded: thank you for your courage and service. Our state is grateful.

“Delaware State Police are engaging with the Newark Police and are also investigating the shooting in Ellendale. My administration will continue to support our safety personnel and local partners, as well as the victims and their families. Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe in their community. This is not normal. We must never accept gun violence as a part of life in Delaware.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Meyer's Statement on the Shootings in Newark And Ellendale News Provided By November 01, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.