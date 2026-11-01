Safeguarding Childhood: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Pontifical Missionary Childhood (PMC) Seminar On Child Protection Policy

Children's spiritual formation, safety and well-being remain essential in nurturing responsible, morally grounded and faith-driven generations. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through its Military Ordinariate, continues to support religious formation and pastoral care by equipping those entrusted with guiding children with the knowledge and understanding needed to nurture their faith while safeguarding their well-being.

A seminar, held at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, brought together 31 Pontifical Missionary Childhood (PMC) Animators drawn from various KDF Units, Bases and Formations, including Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe in Mombasa, Rift Valley region, Laikipia and the Nairobi Region. The sessions focused on effective engagement with children, spiritual formation, appropriate ways of handling children and child protection.

In his address, Bishop of the Military Ordinariate of Kenya, Rt. Rev. Wallace Ng'ang'a Gachihi expressed sincere appreciation to the PMC Animators for their dedication and commitment to nurturing the spiritual lives of children acknowledging the sacrifices they make in guiding children on their faith journey and the responsibility entrusted to them is both a blessing and an important calling.

A key component of the seminar was the Child Protection Policy, which seeks to enhance awareness and understanding of safeguarding children while ensuring their safety, dignity and well-being.

Rev. Fr. Calisto Nyagilo, a Judicial Vicar of the Archdiocese of Nairobi, overseeing the Child Protection Policy sessions noted that the seminar will help create greater awareness among the Animators on appropriate child protection practices.

He further emphasized the importance of specialized training to equip caregivers to prevent abuse and safeguard children across homes, schools and church settings highlighting a child-centred, victim-first approach that empowers children to recognize unsafe situations.

The seminar reaffirmed the importance of nurturing children's spiritual development while ensuring their protection, recognising that effective faith formation must go hand in hand with creating a safe environment for every child.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.