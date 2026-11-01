Like His Father, Rahul Gandhi Insulted 1984 Riot Victims Today: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Calling the INDIA bloc's Sunday rally ill-timed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when thousands of Sikhs were murdered in the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi had remarked,“when a big tree falls, the earth shakes”, and today his son Rahul Gandhi organised a rally in Delhi to add insult to the injuries of the riot victims.

He said neither Punjab nor the rest of the country will ever forget Rahul Gandhi's actions, as on this day in 1984 the Congress orchestrated the massacre of thousands of innocent Sikhs in Delhi, leaving children orphaned and thousands of families devastated.

“Rahul Baba, by organising a rally on the day of the Sikh massacre, you have exposed that your 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' is, in reality, a shop of hatred,” said HM Shah at an event in Chandigarh.

The Home Minister said the BJP had appealed through a press conference that no rallies should be organised on November 1, 2 and 3, as these are the days associated with mourning the deaths in anti-Sikh riots.

“However, Rahul Gandhi remained adamant about holding his rally on the very day thousands of Sikhs were massacred,” said HM Shah.

He said Delhi's traders had requested Rahul Gandhi to hold the rally after Diwali, explaining that it would cause business losses, but he was determined to hold the rally on the very day the Sikh massacre took place, he said.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the concerns of traders, the Home Minister said that this is the reason Delhi's small traders ensured that the Congress failed to open its account in the last three elections.

“Remember my words: It will fail to open its account in the next three elections as well,” he said.

The Home Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies and anarchy and disrupting the functioning of Parliament.

“However, the people are now aware. Be prepared to sit in the Opposition even after the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“Rahul Ji, you disrupt the functioning of Parliament to prevent mothers and sisters from getting 33 per cent reservation. But remember, PM Modi will ensure that the women of India receive 33 per cent reservation. This is our resolve,” said HM Shah.

Talking about the 1984 riots, the Home Minister said that India had never witnessed a politically sponsored massacre of the kind perpetrated during the anti-Sikh riots, and it will never witness one again.

HM Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reopened cases against those involved in the 1984 riots, provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims and sent prominent Congress leaders involved in the riots to jail.