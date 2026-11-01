8Th Pay Commission: Central Staff Demand 7 Percent Increment, Check 10-Year Salary Hike

8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission recently wrapped up its Mumbai meeting. Central government employees and pensioners are now strongly demanding a 7 percent annual salary increment as the commission progresses

Central government employees are actively discussing the 8th Pay Commission. A higher annual increment rate will create a massive difference in their basic pay over 10 years.

The 8th Pay Commission recently finished its scheduled meeting in Mumbai. Employee representatives and commission officials attended this session. The commission has not announced the schedule for upcoming meetings yet.

The commission held detailed discussions with employee unions, pensioner groups, and other stakeholders. They mainly talked about salary, pension, allowances, and workplace conditions.

The annual basic pay increment rate became the main topic during discussions across various cities. Employees currently get a 3 percent increment. They strongly urged the commission to increase this annual rate in recent meetings.

Employee unions state that central staff saw just over a 30 percent increase in their basic pay between 2016 and 2025 at the current 3 percent rate. Workers are now requesting a much higher increment rate for the coming years.

Unions argue that a higher annual increment rate will help employees get a good salary hike without waiting for 10 years. They believe this move will also reduce their dependence on future pay commissions.

The NC-JCM, a major union for central employees, supported a 6 percent annual increment in its official memorandum. The AIDEF and FNPO also recommended the exact same rate.

The All India NPS Employees Federation claims that a 7 percent increment rate can double salaries in just seven to eight years. They feel the current 3 percent rate fails to beat inflation, especially for lower-rank staff.

The starting basic pay currently stands at Rs 53,100 for Level 9 employees. Level 10 staff get Rs 56,100, and Level 11 employees receive Rs 67,700.

Employees in Levels 9, 10, and 11 could receive around Rs 34 lakh, Rs 36 lakh, and Rs 43 lakh extra basic pay respectively over 10 years, assuming a 2.28 fitment factor and 5 to 7 percent annual increment. People must wait for the official commission report notification to know the actual increment rate.