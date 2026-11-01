CM Dhami Highlights Deep Kinship Between India And Nepal In Dehradun

Deep Kinship Between India and Nepal

November 1 (ANI): Underlining the deep civilisational and emotional kinship between India and Nepal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the relationship between the two nations transcends political and commercial ties, resembling a bond between brothers. Addressing the gathering at the Gorkha Dashain Deepawali Mahotsav and State Fair-2026, organised by the Veer Gorkha Kalyan Samiti at Mahendra Ground in Dehradun, the Chief Minister reiterated India's steadfast solidarity with Nepal, especially in times of crisis.

"Our relationship with Nepal is like that of brothers. We share so many bonds, and these bonds are not merely political or commercial; they are emotional. Our hearts are connected. Whenever a tragedy strikes Nepal, every child and every citizen in India feels the pain," CM Dhami said.

Solidarity and Support

Expressing heartfelt condolences over the recent devastation caused by a natural calamity in Nepal, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the victims and affected families. "Regarding the severe tragedy that occurred recently, I pray to the Almighty for all those who lost their lives or lost their loved ones. May God grant peace to the departed souls at His holy feet and give strength to their families to bear this immense grief," Dhami said.

Government Commitment

Highlighting the Centre's unwavering commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the neighbouring Himalayan nation, the Chief Minister noted the extensive shared geographical and cultural links along the border. "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has assured every possible assistance to Nepal to help it quickly recover from this massive loss and regain its fast pace of development. We share such an extensive border that begins right where Uttar Pradesh ends-stretching through Pilibhit, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, and all the way to Pithoragarh," he said.

Affirming the state government's dedication to the welfare of the Gorkha community, Dhami added, "We are fully committed to the holistic development and progress of the Gorkha community." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)