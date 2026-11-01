Manali Marathon 4.0 Promotes Fitness And Environmental Stewardship

Manali Marathon 4.0 Concludes

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The fourth edition of the Manali Marathon concluded on Sunday with enthusiastic participation by runners from across the country, combining the spirit of fitness and sporting excellence with a strong message of environmental conservation. As part of the initiative, Green Warriors collected around 15,000 plastic bottles during the event to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The two-day event, organised on October 31 and November 1, featured several categories, including the 100-km Rohtang Pass Ultra Challenge, full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), 10-km and 5-km races, besides a children's 'Run for Fun'.

Race Results and Winners

In the 10-km race, Seema Bhardwaj emerged as the overall winner in the women's category, followed by Priyanka Saini and Syed Aasia in second and third positions, respectively. In the men's category, Rajiv Thakur secured the first position, while Lokesh Kumar finished second and Mahendra Singh third, according to a press release from Manali Marathon.

In the 5-km event, Ashraya Vashisht won the women's category, followed by Anubhavi Awasthi and Sarika Thakur. In the men's category, Piyush bagged the first position, while Brijlal and Ayush Thakur secured second and third places, respectively.

Administration and Community Support

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Amit Sharma and Superintendent of Police Kullu Abhishek S. felicitated the winners. The Deputy Commissioner also flagged off the 10-km, 5-km and children's 'Run for Fun' races. Appreciating the successful organisation of the marathon, the Deputy Commissioner said such events encourage young people to participate in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle. He added that the district administration would continue to organise similar activities to promote fitness and sports. SP Abhishek S. congratulated the participants and appreciated the large turnout. SDM Manali Gunjit Singh Cheema said the administration had extended its support to the event.

Senior journalists Jaswant Thakur, Narendra Angariya and Shiv Ram Rana also participated in the marathon, joining the district administration officials in spreading the message of fitness and cleanliness.

Participant Experiences

A participant from Delhi, Aishi Malhotra, who completed the 10-km race, described the experience as challenging due to Manali's high altitude, uphill stretches and weather conditions. She said she had earlier participated in 10-km races in Delhi, but running in the mountainous terrain of Manali was a different experience. She had to walk for a few kilometres during the race, although conditions improved after the sun came out. Appreciating the scenic beauty of Manali, she said the marathon was not merely about physical fitness but also promoted unity and equality, bringing people together beyond barriers of religion, caste and identity. She said this was her fifth marathon this year and urged young people to take up running and participate in the next edition of the Manali Marathon.

Rahul, who travelled from Palampur with his family, also participated in the 5-km race. He said it was the first marathon experience for his entire family and they thoroughly enjoyed participating together. He urged youngsters to stay away from drugs, adopt a healthy lifestyle and make running a regular part of their routine.

Objectives of the Event

Organiser Praveen Sood said the primary objective of Manali Marathon 4.0 was to encourage youth participation in sports and spread awareness about environmental protection, cleanliness and a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. The collection of nearly 15,000 plastic bottles by Green Warriors added an important environmental dimension to the sporting event, reinforcing the message that fitness and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. (ANI)

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