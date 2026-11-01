Sirsa Questions Congress Rally Timing On 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence Day

Sirsa Questions Congress Rally Timing on 1984 Anniversary

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the Congress party's decision to organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, alleging that the move had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and reopened the wounds of victims' families. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led central government to reopen cases related to the 1984 violence, provide additional compensation and pursue justice for the affected families.

A march was organised in Delhi to pay tribute to innocent Sikhs killed during the 1984 violence and express solidarity with the victims' families. The march was held from Hari Nagar Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station and was attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, MPs, MLAs, party functionaries and a large number of members of the Sikh community and residents of Delhi.

Reflecting on a Dark Chapter

Addressing the gathering, Sirsa described November 1, 1984, as a dark chapter in Indian history that the country could never forget. He said thousands of families had lost their loved ones during the anti-Sikh violence and that even after 42 years, the wounds of the affected families remained unhealed. Questioning the Congress leadership's decision to hold a political rally on the anniversary, Sirsa said that a party which frequently speaks about democracy should first answer questions concerning justice for the victims of 1984. He alleged that organising a rally on such a sensitive day reflected insensitivity towards the Sikh community and the families who continue to seek justice.

Sirsa also raised concerns about the impact of political demonstrations on small traders, shopkeepers and street vendors during the festive season. He said that local businesses depended on this period for a significant part of their annual earnings and that traffic congestion and disruption caused by political activities could adversely affect their livelihoods. "42 years ago, families lost their fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and they are still waiting for justice. Therefore, today we are standing with the victim families, rising above politics," Sirsa said.

Government Measures for Justice

Highlighting the measures taken by the central government, Sirsa said that the investigation into several cases related to the 1984 violence had remained stalled for years before the Modi government initiated fresh action. He said that in December 2014, the Centre approved additional financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per deceased victim's family and constituted the Justice GP Mathur Committee to review the complaints of those affected. He further said that in February 2015, the central government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate serious cases that had previously been closed. According to Sirsa, these measures were aimed at reviving the stalled process of justice and addressing the long-pending grievances of victims' families.

"Today, those who speak about democracy and justice must also explain what their governments did for the victims of 1984. The Narendra Modi government heard the grievances of the affected families again, provided additional compensation and constituted an SIT to investigate closed cases. This process of seeking justice remains important even today," he said.

Judicial Pursuits and Democratic Responsibility

Referring to the violence at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, Sirsa said that two Sikhs were killed there on November 1, 1984, and that he had personally been involved in the judicial process concerning the investigation of the case. He referred to allegations regarding the possible involvement of Congress leader Kamal Nath, noting that different investigations and witness statements had brought forward various accounts, while Kamal Nath had denied the allegations. Sirsa also referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs' SIT, which took up seven cases related to the 1984 violence for further investigation in 2019, including a case connected with Rakab Ganj.

The Delhi minister also expressed concern over a reported statement by a Congress leader and minister from Jharkhand, who allegedly spoke about bringing 10,000 supporters to Delhi and forcibly taking the Chief Election Commissioner to Ranchi. Sirsa said that political protests and demonstrations were democratic rights but that no political party should use language suggesting that a constitutional authority could be forcibly taken away by a mob. "In a democracy, language suggesting that the head of a constitutional institution can be picked up and taken away through mob power cannot be accepted. Protests and demonstrations are democratic rights, but maintaining law and order and respecting the Constitution are the responsibilities of every political party," he said. He added that the country had already witnessed the devastating consequences of political violence and social divisions and stressed the need to express political differences through constitutional and peaceful means.

Concluding his remarks, Sirsa said that the suffering of the families affected by the 1984 violence and their continued struggle for justice were more important than any political event. He described the march as an expression of solidarity with the victims and a renewed commitment to ensuring that their demands were not ignored. "Today's march is a pledge to pay tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in 1984, express solidarity with the affected families and raise the voice for justice. We will ensure that the voices of the victims are not ignored and that the fight to secure justice for them continues with full determination," he said. Sirsa further said that the Delhi Government and BJP leadership stood with the Sikh community and would continue to pursue the cause of justice, dignity and rights for the families affected by the 1984 violence through constitutional and legal means.

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