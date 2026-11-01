MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GQEBERHA, South Africa, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 29, the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference, themed“Drive to Great,” was held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Nearly 700 distributors, key customers and industry partners from 42 African countries visited the BAIC South Africa Plant and experienced BAIC FOTON vehicles, gaining insights into its localization strategy, manufacturing capabilities and product performance.









Manufacturing and Quality in Focus: BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Tour Plant and Experience Vehicles

Local Manufacturing Supports Regional Development

Located in the Coega Development Zone, the BAIC South Africa Plant is a key manufacturing base for BAIC Group in Africa. Guests toured the facility and explored BAIC's passenger-commercial vehicle synergy and localized production capabilities.

The plant now integrates welding, painting and assembly processes. FOTON trucks began SKD production in January 2025, followed by the first AUMAN heavy-duty tractor trial assembly in March. Truck SKD mass production began in August, while pickup CKD trial production started in September. These milestones mark BAIC FOTON's transition from vehicle exports to localized manufacturing, supporting long-term regional operations and product adaptation.

Diverse Product Lineup Meets Local Needs

Heavy trucks, light trucks, pickups and vans were displayed at the racetrack, highlighting solutions for long-haul logistics, demanding transport conditions and urban-rural distribution.

The comprehensive lineup reflects BAIC FOTON's commitment to adapting its products and technologies to Africa's diverse commercial transport requirements.

Driving Experience Demonstrates Vehicle Capabilities

Two TUNLAND G7 pickups performed 360-degree spins and synchronized 180-degree drifting maneuvers, showcasing dynamic performance and handling.

Dedicated driving zones allowed guests to experience pickups, heavy trucks, light trucks and vans firsthand, assessing their power, handling and ride comfort across different applications.

African partners expressed increased confidence in BAIC FOTON's manufacturing capabilities and product quality. Key customers also recognized the vehicles' performance and suitability for challenging African road conditions, strengthening their interest in future cooperation.

The plant tour and driving experience provided a practical foundation for strategic discussions and collaboration during the conference. Moving forward, BAIC FOTON will continue strengthening localized manufacturing, product adaptation and regional operations, working alongside African partners to support sustainable market development and long-term cooperation.

Contact:

Yu Wang

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