Peoria Florist Unveils Vibrant Fall Floral Collection Featuring Tropical Blooms, Keepsake Container And Seasonal Designs

Four distinctive arrangements bring autumn colors, artistic floral design and lasting seasonal charm to homes and celebrations throughout Peoria, Arizona.

- Anthem PleasantPEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peoria FloristTM, a locally established floral business serving the community since 1984, is celebrating the fall season with a colorful collection of four signature floral arrangements: Harvest Glow, Pumpkin Spice Garden, Harvest Ember and Autumn Sunshine.The collection blends traditional autumn favorites with unexpected tropical flowers, warm seasonal colors and distinctive containers. Designed for fall birthdays, Thanksgiving gatherings, corporate gifting, seasonal home décor and thoughtful everyday surprises, each arrangement offers a unique interpretation of autumn.Four Signature Designs Celebrate the Colors of FallHarvest Glow - Rustic Elegance in a Keepsake Wooden BoxHarvest Glow captures the warmth of autumn with a lush combination of golden sunflowers, orange roses, seasonal blooms and rich greenery. Presented in a charming keepsake wooden box, the arrangement offers a rustic yet sophisticated centerpiece for dining tables, entryways and Thanksgiving celebrations. The reusable container adds lasting value long after the flowers have been enjoyed.Pumpkin Spice Garden - A Seasonal Favorite in a Keepsake Ceramic PumpkinPumpkin Spice Garden celebrates fall with a cheerful mixture of yellow tulips, vibrant orange blooms, colorful dahlias, seasonal berries and textured greenery. Arranged in a decorative keepsake ceramic pumpkin, this design combines fresh floral beauty with a seasonal container that can be displayed year after year. Its playful elegance makes it especially suited for autumn gifting and festive gatherings.Harvest Ember - Tropical Beauty Meets Autumn ColorHarvest Ember introduces a bold tropical interpretation of fall, featuring exotic orchids, striking anthuriums, brilliant sunflowers, golden roses and richly colored seasonal flowers. Deep burgundy, fiery orange and radiant yellow tones create a dramatic floral presentation. Designed in a clear glass vase, Harvest Ember showcases Peoria Florist's artistic approach to combining tropical botanicals with traditional autumn elements.Autumn Sunshine - A Radiant Celebration of Calla LiliesAutumn Sunshine brings together elegant calla lilies, glowing sunflowers, orange roses, lilies and richly colored seasonal blooms in a sophisticated glass container. Its sweeping design and vibrant palette create an impressive statement for Thanksgiving tables, business receptions, celebrations and special occasions. The combination of graceful calla lilies and traditional fall flowers offers a fresh, contemporary take on seasonal floral design.A Fresh Approach to Traditional Fall FlowersWhile traditional autumn arrangements often emphasize chrysanthemums, sunflowers and harvest-inspired colors, Peoria Florist's new collection expands the possibilities with tropical orchids, anthuriums, calla lilies and other distinctive botanicals.The collection also emphasizes presentation, with reusable keepsake containers and floral designs that complement both traditional and contemporary interiors."Fall floral design offers so much more than the traditional orange and yellow bouquet," said Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist. "With this collection, we're bringing together tropical flowers, seasonal textures, beautiful keepsake containers and bold autumn colors. We want every arrangement to feel distinctive, whether it's a Thanksgiving centerpiece, a birthday surprise or simply a way to bring the beauty of fall indoors."Locally Designed, Conveniently DeliveredEstablished in 1984, Peoria Florist continues to combine decades of floral experience with a modern, online-first business model. Customers can conveniently order flowers online for local delivery or pickup.The company serves Peoria and surrounding communities, including Vistancia, Trilogy at Vistancia, Blackstone at Vistancia, Westwing Mountain, Fletcher Heights, Old Town Peoria, Sun City and nearby neighborhoods.Peoria Florist also incorporates solar energy and electric vehicle delivery into its operations, reflecting its commitment to modernizing the local floral experience.With Thanksgiving approaching, the fall collection offers customers a colorful way to welcome guests, decorate their homes, recognize employees and express appreciation to family, friends and business associates.Explore the Peoria Florist Fall CollectionThe four featured designs - Harvest Glow, Pumpkin Spice Garden, Harvest Ember and Autumn Sunshine - are available through Peoria Florist, subject to seasonal flower and container availability.Customers are encouraged to order early for Thanksgiving celebrations and larger seasonal floral needs.About Peoria FloristTMEstablished in 1984, Peoria FloristTM is a locally owned floral business serving Peoria, Arizona, and neighboring communities. Specializing in custom floral arrangements, seasonal flowers, sympathy tributes, wedding flowers and local delivery, the company combines traditional floral artistry with modern online ordering, solar energy and electric vehicle delivery. Peoria Florist is dedicated to creating distinctive floral experiences while maintaining strong roots in the community it serves.Website:Phone: (623) 979-3121Location: Peoria, ArizonaMedia Contact: Peoria FloristTM

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Peoria Florist Unveils Vibrant Fall Floral Collection Featuring Tropical Blooms, Keepsake Container and Seasonal Designs News Provided By Postal Notice November 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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