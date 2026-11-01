Karan Wahi Celebrates 22 Years Of Remix As He Recalls His TV Journey

Karan Wahi Marks 22 Years of Remix

It's a nostalgic Sunday for Karan Wahi as his first-ever TV show 'Remix' completed 22 years. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Karan shared BTS pictures with the 'Remix' team from the set. He also penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to the audience for their unwavering love and support throughout his journey. Reflecting on how far he has come, he recalled arriving in Mumbai from Delhi 22 years ago and how his journey has unfolded since then. "Dear Millennials 22 years Ago Life Was Normal Then We Remixed IT A day when this boy from Delhi was introduced in the magical world of Television Thank you for so many msgs that you send every year without fail. Feels Really special Yours Always. Ranveer Sisodia Happy REMIX Day," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

About the Show

The teen drama series Remix, featuring Karan Wahi as Ranveer Sisodia, premiered on STAR One on November 1, 2004, and ran until July 20, 2006. The show featured Shweta Gulati as Tia Ahuja, Raj Singh Arora as Yuvraj Dev and Priya Wal as Anvesha (Ashi) Ray Banerjee in lead roles.

Wahi on Fashion and Grooming

Meanwhile, Karan recently visited Delhi to attend Nykaaland. Speaking to ANI at the beauty and lifestyle festival, Karan Wahi looked back at his own fashion choices, admitted that he often relies on others for grooming advice and said Indian men's approach to style is changing.“I think carrot-fit denims, which I was obsessed with at one point of time,” Wahi said when asked which fashion fad he would like to throw out of his wardrobe.

Recalling his photographs from the early 2000s and early 2010s, he added,“I thought, what was I looking at?”“So I think carrot fits are a big no. Even if you have great legs or whatever, I hate carrot fits. Very bad,” he said. (ANI)

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