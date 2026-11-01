Golf: Pranavi Urs Logs Another Top-20 Finish In Taiwan Alexander Seals Title And Order Of Merit

MENAFN - IANS) Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), Nov 1 (IANS) Pranavi Urs shot a solid four-under 68 to round off a decent week at the Wistron Ladies Open and finished tied 17th, which was her ninth top-20 finish of the season, which has also included two top-5 finishes, including one at her home event, the Women's Indian Open.

The top Indian woman golfer ended with rounds of 70-68-73-68 to be nine-under 279 and was tied 17th.

South Africa's Casandra Alexander put on a great show on the final day of the Wistron Ladies Open, winning by three strokes after a final round of 64 (-8) at Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Pranavi Urs had three birdies and one bogey on either side of the course. She had three birdies in a row from the second to the fourth and a bogey on the fifth. On the back nine, she had three more birdies on the 10th, 13th and the 17th and a bogey on the 12th.

The South African star led after a 64 (-8) on the first day of action in Chinese Taipei and produced rounds of 71-68-64 over the next three days to win with a score of 21-under-par.

It is Alexander's fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title in her career and her third victory in five appearances on the LET after she won the KPMG Women's Irish Open and Buccellati Ladies Italian Open in 2026.

“That was pretty spectacular; that's the most comfortable I have felt in a final round,” said Alexander.“I wouldn't say I hit it unbelievable today either, but I just walked off and signed for an eight-under. I made birdies where I needed to, and I made some clutch pars. Pretty spectacular and pretty special. I'm upset that my husband is not here, but that's alright!”

Alexander fired a flawless final round of 64 (-8), which saw her roll in birdies on the third, sixth, ninth, and 10th holes.

The world number 27 then found the green in two on the par-5 13th hole and sunk her eagle putt to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

On the home stretch, Alexander cemented her triumph with a birdie on 16 and a birdie at the last to win by three strokes. With her victory, Alexander now has an unassailable lead in the 2026 LET Order of Merit and has clinched the title with two events of the season remaining.

England's Hannah Screen finished in solo second place, her best-ever result on the LET, after a final round of 66 (-6). The English player made her first birdie on the second before a dropped shot on the fourth hole.

Screen then found her rhythm and chased Alexander hard, rolling in six birdies in her final 10 holes to end the week on 18-under-par. Chinese Taipei's Pei-Ying Tsai and England's Mimi Rhodes shared third place on 17-under-par at Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Home star Ching Huang ended the week in outright fifth place on 15-under-par with compatriot Cheng-Hsuan Shih one shot further back in sixth. Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino and Chinese Taipei's Phoebe Yao were T7 on 13-under-par with England's Alice Hewson in ninth after a final-day 67 (-5).

Hong Kong's Ginnie Ding and Thailand's Cholcheva Wongras rounded out the top 10 on 11-under-par. In the LET Order of Merit, Alexander wrapped up the title and now has 3,456.48 points at the top of the standings.

Canada's Anna Huang is in second with Australia's Kelsey Bennett in third, Germany's Alexandra Försterling fourth and France's Agathe Laisné fifth. England's Screen jumped up from 44th to 20th following her runner-up finish, and England's Rhodes climbed from 112th to 67th with her T3 result.

The LET heads to Shenzhen in China next week for the Aramco China Championship held at Mission Hills from November 5-8.