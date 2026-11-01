Delhi: DDA, INTACH To Organise Heritage Walk At Sanjay Van On Nov 14

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) With the aim of connecting people with Delhi's rich heritage, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), will organise a guided heritage walk at Sanjay Van on November 14, an official said on Sunday.

The participation fee is Rs 500 plus GST per person and the registration link is bit/HeritageWalkSanjayVan.

The walk will cover five locations: the Historic Well, the Large Fortification, the Small Fortification, the Bastion near the Small Fortification and the Lal Kot Wall, the DDA official said in a statement.

This will be the second walk in the series and the guided tour, conceptualised by Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the statement said.

The structure to be covered under the walk on November 14 preserve important evidence of Delhi's early medieval history and its earliest fortified capital.

There were in a state of severe neglect before the DDA carried out the conservation and restoration works to protect and improve their accessibility.

At the Historic Well, the masonry was repaired, accumulated debris was cleared from the shaft, and a traditional-style timber shelter was installed to protect the structure from the elements while retaining its historic character.

At the Large Fortification, restoration works stabilised the existing structure and excavated specific areas, revealing several historical layers and enabling visitors to walk along the stabilised ramparts and explore the excavated sections.

The Small Fortification has also been recently conserved by the DDA, and situated near the LG Rock Cafe which is frequented by visitors daily, the statement added.

Under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, the DDA has signed a six-month memorandum of understanding (MoU) with INTACH (Delhi Chapter) to organise guided heritage and nature walks at DDA's heritage and green spaces for six months.

The initiative follows the Lieutenant Governor Sandhu's Heritage Walk at Sanjay Van, where he also launched the e-book on the Delhi Ridge and directed DDA to focus on conserving the city's ecology, protecting its historic structures and making its heritage more accessible to the public.

The first walk under the initiative commenced at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24.

The initiative also aligns with The Master Plan for Delhi 2047, which emphasises heritage conservation alongside planned and sustainable urban development and encourages heritage trails, cultural circuits and public activities, the statement said.

"As per the MoU, 12 guided walks will be organised over six months, with two walks each month across six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge. INTACH Delhi Chapter will curate the routes and themes, develop interpretative content and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with DDA," the statement added.