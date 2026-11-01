Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections Witness High Voter Turnout Today

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections See Strong Voter Participation

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha on Sunday said that municipal elections in the state witnessed an encouraging voter turnout. He said a large number of voters turned up at polling stations and described the overall atmosphere as enthusiastic and peaceful.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the polling process, Punetha said that the final voting figures would be calculated once all polling parties returned to their respective reception centres after 5 PM. He added that the exact polling percentage would be shared after the completion of the necessary calculations.

Election Commissioner Details Turnout and Safety

"By 3:00 p.m., the turnout was more than 45 per cent. After 5:00 p.m., once the polling parties arrive at the reception centre, proper calculations will be done, and the exact polling figures will be shared with all of you later. It is certain that the percentage is very encouraging. A large number of people came to the polling stations; turnout has been very good, and there was a lot of enthusiasm," Punetha said.

The State Election Commissioner further stated that polling had remained peaceful across the areas concerned and that district collectors had reported no untoward incidents during the voting process. "Today, the situation there was very peaceful, and the collectors have reported that polling proceeded without any incidents," he said.

Addressing Reports of Disturbances

Reacting to reports of alleged attacks and disturbances during the polling process in Pulivendula, Punetha said that the State Election Commission had received information about the matter and had initiated communication with the district administration to ascertain the facts. He said that he had personally contacted the District Collector, while the Inspector General (IG) in the State Election Commission's office had also spoken with the Superintendent of Police (SP). The matter was examined through the district-level authorities, and further action would depend on the reports submitted to the commission.

"We were informed about it, and subsequently, I also contacted the collector. Proper inquiries were conducted. The Inspector General (IG) in our office has also contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP), and I spoke with the District Collector in the evening," Punetha said. He added that the commission would intervene if the District Collector and Superintendent of Police sought assistance or further directions in connection with the reported incidents. (ANI)

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