Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Registered Total Sales Of 75,426 Units In October 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 1, 2026: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded sales of 75,426 units in the domestic and international markets in October 2026, compared to 61,295 units in October 2025, representing a healthy growth of 23% year-on-year.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment