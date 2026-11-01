Jordan Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Tanker In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – Jordan on Sunday condemned the attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Mayeda, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), while sailing in the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs described the incident as a violation of international law and a threat to the freedom of maritime navigation.

The Ministry called for upholding international law, safeguarding freedom of maritime navigation and ensuring the protection of vessels and their crews.

The Ministry warned that targeting energy tankers could have serious repercussions for regional security and stability, the global economy and the environment.

It reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering solidarity with the State of Qatar and expressed its full support for any measures Qatar may take to safeguard its security, interests and assets.

//Petra// AK