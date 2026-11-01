Digital Economy Minister Meets With Classera CEO To Boost Edtech Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat met on Sunday with CEO of global EdTech firm Classera Mohammad Madani to explore strategic opportunities for advancing Jordan's education and training tech ecosystem.

The meeting centered on leveraging Classera's technological capabilities to develop innovative digital learning platforms, driving growth in the EdTech sector and expanding its contribution to the national digital economy.

Madani pointed to Jordan's strategic importance as a "key regional hub", citing its strong client base, ongoing projects, and established R&D operations, which expanded significantly following the opening of Classera's new Amman office in 2025.

Founded in Silicon Valley by Saudi entrepreneurs, Classera operates across more than 45 countries, delivering smart learning and training management systems powered by advanced technologies.

//Petra// HA