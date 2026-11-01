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UAE Prepares For Worst-Case Scenario Amid Iran-US Tensions

UAE Prepares For Worst-Case Scenario Amid Iran-US Tensions


Date: 2026-11-01 10:36:18

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hopes that the crisis between Iran and the United States can be resolved peacefully, but is also prepared for a possible escalation.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, made the remarks.

"We hope that diplomatic progress will be achieved," he said.

According to Gargash, a resumption of military hostilities between Tehran and Washington would run counter to the interests of all parties.

"Nevertheless, we are also prepared for the worst-case scenario. I think we have demonstrated this in the past," he added.

Image: Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

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