UAE Prepares For Worst-Case Scenario Amid Iran-US Tensions
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hopes that the crisis between Iran and the United States can be resolved peacefully, but is also prepared for a possible escalation.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, made the remarks.
"We hope that diplomatic progress will be achieved," he said.
According to Gargash, a resumption of military hostilities between Tehran and Washington would run counter to the interests of all parties.
"Nevertheless, we are also prepared for the worst-case scenario. I think we have demonstrated this in the past," he added.
Image: Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment