Date:

November 26, 2026 - November 27, 2026

2026-11-26T08:00:00

Address:

Hardin, KY 42701

Thursday, November 26, 2026 Hardin County Government Offices will be Closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. “Hardin County Personnel Policies and Handbook”, Chapter 5, Section XIV states Hardin County Government will follow the same holiday schedule as the State observes (KRS l 8A.190).

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Thanksgiving Day - Offices Closed News Provided By Hardin County - Kentucky November 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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