LONOKE COUNTY | October 30, 2026

Interstate 57 (I-57) at the Highway 5 interchange in Cabot is scheduled to close nightly from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. southbound nightly from Sunday, November 1, through Thursday, November 5.

Only one direction will be closed at a time. Weather permitting, the closure will allow crews to install bridge girders on the I-57 overpass.

A signed detour will be in place utilizing the Exit 16 on and off ramps.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of flaggers, drums, barricades, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Check IDriveArkansas for the latest traffic conditions.

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UPDATE: Full Closure Scheduled on Interstate 57 in Cabot News Provided By Arkansas Department of Transportation November 01, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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