Denver Techspressionist Howard Harris Connects Photography, Design, And Contemporary Art

A Background in Fine Art and Industrial Design

Abstract Collections and Visual Expression

Patented Construction and Dimensional Photography

Print Formats and Collector Considerations

Technology and the Physical Artwork

Howard Harris is a Denver fine-art photographer merging photography, industrial design, and technology to explore light, color, motion, and space.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Denver-based fine-art photographer Howard Harris combines photography, industrial design, and technology in an artistic practice shaped by visual perception, color, light, movement, and space. His portfolio includes abstract and representational photographic collections, as well as selected dimensional works that use a patented method of layered artwork construction.With more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology, Harris has developed a body of work that examines how photographic images can be presented through different materials and structures. His collections cover subjects ranging from abstract compositions and architecture to landscapes, animals, and people. The format varies by artwork, with some pieces using a suspended acrylic overlay and others presented as aluminum prints or framed Giclée works.A Background in Fine Art and Industrial DesignHarris holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design degree from Pratt Institute. His additional studies have included economics and computer science at the University of Missouri and sublimation color research at the Rochester Institute of Technology.This combination of education and experience provides context for his interest in the relationship between imagery, materials, and visual perception. His work considers how color, form, light, and space influence the way a photographic composition is experienced.Harris identifies with Techspressionism, a contemporary art movement in which artists use technology to express ideas, emotions, and visual concepts. Artists associated with the movement work through different media and methods. Harris's practice connects photography with design and, in selected pieces, a physical construction that introduces depth to the presentation of an image.Patented Construction and Dimensional PhotographyAn important technical element of Harris's practice is his layered artwork construction, associated with U.S. Patent No. 9,753,295, titled“Apparatus and Method of Manufacture for a Layered Artwork,” awarded in 2017.Selected works use a dye-sublimation photographic print on an aluminum base with a single acrylic layer suspended above it by standoffs. The overlay can carry a subtle grid or related visual treatment. The separation between the two surfaces introduces an additional visual plane, affecting how the image appears under different lighting conditions and from different viewing positions.The artwork does not physically move. Instead, the relationship between the base image and the overlay can appear different as the light or viewing angle changes. This effect reflects Harris's interest in how physical structure can influence the perception of a photographic image.The patented construction applies to selected works, not the entire portfolio. Some aluminum prints do not include a suspended acrylic layer, while Giclée prints use a separate paper-based format. These differences are important when identifying the materials and presentation method of an individual artwork.Abstract Collections and Visual ExpressionHarris's abstract collection explores relationships among color, shape, line, and composition. Works include Columbine Dance, Forest Wave, Midcentury Modern, Mind Storm, Cosmic Inflation, Sunflower, and Skylight. These pieces sit alongside collections featuring landscapes, cityscapes, animals, people, and other subjects.The range allows different visual approaches to coexist within his photographic practice. Some works focus on abstract forms and color relationships, while others draw on recognizable locations, architecture, or natural subjects. The presentation method also differs across the collection, according to the requirements of each piece.For people researching and buying Techspressionist photographer prints, understanding these distinctions provides a useful starting point. Harris's work includes several print formats, so the construction of a particular piece should be considered separately from its subject matter or artistic category.Technology and the Physical ArtworkTechnology plays different roles across contemporary art. Some artists use digital tools to generate or alter imagery, while others explore the presentation of photographs through materials and physical structures. Harris's layered works provide a specific example of the latter approach, combining a photographic image with a suspended acrylic surface.This distinction does not require a general judgment about the artistic value of different technologies. It identifies the methods involved in Harris's work and the way the finished piece is presented. The image, material selection, surface treatment, and construction all contribute to the experience of selected artworks.The Techspressionist context provides a broader framework for understanding the relationship between artistic expression and technology. Harris's patented construction is his particular approach within this field, rather than a method shared by all Techspressionist artists.Print Formats and Collector ConsiderationsHarris's portfolio includes layered aluminum-and-acrylic works, aluminum prints without the overlay, and framed Giclée prints. His Giclée prints use archival, acid-free paper mounted on board, with a solid wood frame, clear acrylic protection, a kraft-paper dust cover, and a hanging wire. Unlike the layered pieces, they do not use a dimensional acrylic-overlay construction.The different formats give collectors several ways to explore Harris's photography. Those who want to buy Techspressionist photographer prints can consider the artwork's subject, materials, and presentation when choosing a piece. His collection includes abstract compositions and representational images, with each work designed around its own visual approach.Harris's work has been represented and exhibited internationally, including through gallery connections in New York, London, Lisbon, Paris, and Florence. Based in Denver, Colorado, he continues to explore the relationship between photography, design, and technology across his collections.About Howard HarrisHoward Harris is a Denver-based contemporary fine-art photographer and Techspressionist whose work explores visual perception, light, color, movement, space, and the relationship between photography and technology. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design degree from Pratt Institute. With more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology, Harris has developed abstract and representational photographic collections, including selected works made using a patented method of layered artwork construction. His work has been represented and exhibited internationally.Media ContactContact Name: Howard HarrisAddress: 860 Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218, USAPhone Number: 303-522-2919Email Address:...Website:

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Howard Harris Photography

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Denver Techspressionist Howard Harris Connects Photography, Design, and Contemporary Art News Provided By Digital guider November 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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