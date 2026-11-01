Howard Harris: Dimensional Fine Art For Design-Led Interiors This Holiday Season

A Design-Led Approach to Contemporary Photography

Abstract Wall Art Photography for Design-Led Interiors

Different Presentation Formats Across the Collection

Dimensional Photography Art and Patented Construction

The Holiday Season and Contemporary Fine Art

Howard Harris is a Denver, Colorado-based contemporary fine-art photographer and Techspressionist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Kansas City Art Institute.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary fine-art photographer Howard Harris 's body of work brings together photography, industrial design, and technology, with selected artworks exploring how physical construction can change the experience of a photographic image. Ahead of the holiday season, his portfolio presents a range of contemporary photographic art for collectors and interior design professionals, including abstract compositions, dye-sublimation prints on aluminum, dimensional works, and framed Giclée prints.Based in Denver, Colorado, Harris has developed an artistic practice shaped by visual perception, color, light, space, and structure. His collections span abstract imagery, landscapes, cityscapes, animals, people, and other subjects. Each collection reflects a different aspect of his photographic work, while the presentation format varies according to the individual piece.A Design-Led Approach to Contemporary PhotographyHarris's artistic practice draws on more than 35 years of experience in design and technology. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute. His academic background also includes studies in economics and computer science at the University of Missouri and sublimation color research at Rochester Institute of Technology.This combination of disciplines informs his approach to photographic art. Beyond the image itself, his work considers the materials, structure, and presentation that shape the finished piece. Some works use dimensional construction, while others are presented as aluminum prints or framed works on paper.The Abstractions collection includes Columbine Dance, Forest Wave, Midcentury Modern, Mind Storm, Cosmic Inflation, Sunflower, and Skylight. These works explore abstract forms, color relationships, and visual structure through photography. Other collections focus on subjects such as architecture, landscapes, animals, and people, reflecting the range of themes across Harris's portfolio.Dimensional Photography Art and Patented ConstructionA distinctive part of Harris's practice is dimensional photography art, created in selected works through a combination of dye-sublimation printing and a suspended acrylic layer. The photographic image is produced on an aluminum base, while a single acrylic layer is held above it by standoffs. A subtle grid forms part of the construction.The space between the aluminum and acrylic creates physical depth. Light interacts with the surfaces, and the visual relationship between the image and its surroundings can change as the viewer moves. The artwork itself remains stationary; the changing visual effect comes from its construction, lighting, and viewing angle.Harris's layered artwork construction is covered by U.S. Patent No. 9,753,295, titled“Apparatus and Method of Manufacturer for a Layered Artwork,” awarded in 2017. The patented approach reflects his interest in connecting photographic imagery with industrial design and physical construction.This method applies to selected pieces rather than the entire portfolio. Some of Harris's dye-sublimation prints on aluminum do not include the acrylic overlay, while his Giclée works use a different presentation format. The materials and construction depend on the individual artwork.Abstract Wall Art Photography for Design-Led InteriorsHarris's abstract wall art photography focuses on color, line, shape, and composition rather than relying solely on recognizable subjects. These visual qualities can be considered alongside the architecture, furnishings, and existing color palette of a room.For collectors and interior design professionals, the dimensions and presentation of a work are practical considerations. Wall space, lighting, and placement influence how an artwork relates to its setting. Dimensional pieces also have specific mounting requirements because the suspended acrylic adds weight.A piece measuring 36 by 30 inches can weigh approximately 20 to 25 pounds. Harris supplies a French cleat and recommends it for more stable mounting, although a hanging wire is also attached to the artwork.Care is another consideration for owners of dimensional works. Harris recommends a mild, non-abrasive, non-ammonia glass cleaner, such as eyeglass lens cleaner or Novus #1 Plastic Cleaner, applied to a clean microfiber cloth or soft cotton. The cleaner should not be sprayed directly onto the surface. Dry or dirty clothes can cause scratches, and direct sunlight should be avoided because prolonged exposure can contribute to fading. Surface damage may not be repairable.Different Presentation Formats Across the CollectionHarris's portfolio includes several methods of presenting photographic imagery. Selected dimensional works combine a dye-sublimation aluminum base with a suspended acrylic layer. Other aluminum prints use dye-sublimation without the acrylic overlay, presenting the image directly on the aluminum base.His Giclée works use high-quality archival, acid-free paper mounted on board. These pieces have a separate framed presentation that includes a solid wood frame, clear acrylic protection, a kraft-paper dust cover, and hanging wire. They do not use the dimensional layered construction.These distinctions reflect the range of materials and production methods within Harris's practice. Photography remains central, while industrial design and technology inform how selected images are constructed and displayed. The resulting formats offer different physical presentations without suggesting that every artwork follows the same process.The Holiday Season and Contemporary Fine ArtThe holiday season provides a timely context for considering photographic artwork for homes, interior design projects, and art collections. Harris's portfolio brings together abstract compositions and recognizable subjects, with different presentation formats offering distinct material and display characteristics.The Abstractions collection sits alongside other bodies of work, including Paris & Giverny and Ferrara & Florence. These collections explore architecture, geometry, nature, color, and transformed visual forms. Together, they reflect the range of subjects and approaches within Harris's contemporary fine-art practice.For collectors and design professionals, the relationship between an artwork and its setting involves more than the image alone. Scale, materials, lighting, and mounting all influence its presentation. Harris's work brings these considerations into a practice shaped by photography, visual perception, and industrial design.About Howard HarrisHoward Harris is a Denver, Colorado-based contemporary fine-art photographer and Techspressionist artist. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute. He has more than 35 years of professional experience in design and technology. His artistic practice explores photography, light, color, movement, space, and visual perception. His work includes abstract and representational collections, and galleries in the United States and Europe represent him.Media ContactContact Name: Howard HarrisAddress: 860 Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218, USAPhone Number: 303-522-2919Email Address:...Website:

Howard Harris

Howard Harris Photography

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Howard Harris: Dimensional Fine Art for Design-Led Interiors This Holiday Season News Provided By Digital guider November 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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