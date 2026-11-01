New Centennial Show And South Jordan Farewell Lead Christmas In Color's 2026 Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Six locations across three states bring new music and returning traditions to the holidays

- Todd Glover, CEO, Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in ColorSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new show in Centennial and a farewell season in South Jordan will lead Christmas in Color's 2026 lineup at six locations across Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Returning shows include an expanded Red Rocks experience, Water World's ninth year, a growing Boise-area show and another season in American Fork, all pairing millions of synchronized lights with an all-new music playlist.Christmas in Color is celebrating 11 years of holiday tradition in 2026, bringing people together since 2015. Guests will tune their car radios to the show and travel through animated Christmas displays and immersive light tunnels. New Christmas elements and a refreshed Santa DJ playlist give returning families and friends something new to discover together.The 2026 locationsSouth Jordan, Utah. The USU Bastian Agricultural Center hosts its final Christmas in Color season, inviting longtime guests back for one more holiday tradition at this location.Red Rocks, Colorado. The Morrison show returns with double the lights, added projection and an all-new music playlist.Water World, Colorado. The Federal Heights location returns for its ninth year, continuing a familiar holiday outing for Denver-area families.Boise area, Idaho. The show at Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian continues to grow, welcoming returning guests and new family traditions.American Fork, Utah. Christmas in Color returns to Art Dye Park with an animated light experience for Utah County.Centennial, Colorado. Colorado Karting Circuit becomes the newest Christmas in Color location, adding another option for the south metro area.“The best part is getting everyone in the car and sharing that moment when the lights and music come together,” said Todd Glover, CEO of Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color.“We have a lot for people to discover this year, and we want South Jordan families to join us for one more season at a place that has meant so much to this tradition.”Admission is sold by the vehicle. For location schedules, current ticket options and reservations, visit .About Christmas in ColorChristmas in Color is a drive-through holiday light experience featuring millions of lights synchronized to music heard through guests' car radios. Bringing people together since 2015, the show combines animated displays and immersive light tunnels with the comfort of a shared ride. Its 2026 locations span Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Learn more at .Media contact Todd Glover, CEO, Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color |...Media photos & videos:

Todd Glover

Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color

+1 801-913-5588

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New Centennial show and South Jordan farewell lead Christmas in Color's 2026 season News Provided By Christmas In Color November 01, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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