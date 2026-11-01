National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) Council Charts Strategic Path For Academic Excellence And Institutional Growth

The National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, institutional accountability and strategic leadership following its 15th Regular Council Meeting held at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC), Nairobi.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda, representing the Chief of the Defence Forces and Chairperson of the University Council, General Charles Kahariri.

Deliberations centred on advancing the University's strategic priorities, enhancing governance frameworks and aligning academic programmes, research and innovation with evolving national, regional and global defence and security demands.

The Council reviewed progress in policy development, institutional management, academic programmes and operational effectiveness, while addressing emerging challenges and identifying opportunities for sustainable growth.

Particular emphasis was placed on sound governance, accountability and strategic oversight as critical pillars in positioning NDU-K as a centre of excellence in defence, security and strategic studies.

The meeting further underscored the Council's pivotal role in providing policy direction, guiding institutional transformation and ensuring that the University's programmes remain responsive to contemporary security challenges and national strategic priorities.

Through sustained investment in academic excellence, research, innovation and institutional governance, NDU-K continues to advance its mandate of developing strategic leaders, enhancing professional military education and contributing to national security and regional stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.