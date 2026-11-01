'Maintain Propriety Or Face Consequences': Jharkhand HC Advocates Association Warns 'Reel-Making' Lawyers

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 1 (IANS) Taking a firm stance against "reel-making" lawyers, the Jharkhand High Court Advocates' Association has cautioned the members of the legal fraternity against engaging in practices that either show or have the potential to project the court proceedings and judicial processes in a poor light.

Flagging the flip side of 'reel-making', the Advocates Association spoke of its adverse impact on the high standards of legal parlance and said that the trend could prove detrimental to the dignity of the profession.

The Association has also issued strict guidelines, prohibiting the creation of reels, posting of staged courtroom arguments on social media, and the latter's use for self-promotion aimed at attracting clients.

The strictures by the lawyers' body come on the back of multiple complaints lodged with the Bar Association.

According to the Association, it has recently come to light that some younger, social media-savvy lawyers have been filming and uploading reels, set to popular film music against the backdrop of the High Court premises, a place referred to as a 'temple of justice.'

It said that complaints have also been received regarding lawyers posing as if engaged in courtroom arguments, as well as publicly disclosing their legal fees or rate structures to entice potential clients.

The Association has condemned these actions as contrary to professional conduct.

"The legal profession is not a commercial venture or platform for entertainment; rather, it is a highly sacred and dignified vocation dedicated to securing justice for society. Such behaviour not only undermines the sanctity of the judiciary but also tarnishes the serious image of the court in the eyes of clients," the Association said in a statement.

Issuing a stern directive, the Association has also asked all the members concerned to delete such videos and promotional content from social media with immediate effect.

Further raising an alarm over irresponsible conduct, it warned the lawyers against disregarding the directive, as this will invite a recommendation for disciplinary action against the offending lawyers.

The action could be initiated directly through the Jharkhand State Bar Council, it said in a warning note.