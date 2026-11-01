Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Likely Impact Of Cyclone 'Murasu', Calls Off Delhi Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 1 (IANS) With the threat of another cyclone looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu on Sunday reviewed its potential impact.

At a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the expected impact of the cyclone on the state, including rainfall and wind forecasts, as well as the status of water reservoirs.

According to an official release, in view of the looming cyclone threat, the Chief Minister cancelled his Delhi visit scheduled for Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone, which has been given the name 'Murasu', is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 2-3.

The cyclone is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2 morning. It is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting to 120kmph, between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight of November 2 and early morning of November 3.

The Chief Minister reviewed the precautionary measures to be taken in the regions likely to be impacted.

On November 2, moderate to heavy rainfall -- with isolated instances of very heavy rainfall -- is expected across the southern and central coastal districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several locations on November 3 and 4

Officials said out of the 20 mandals where extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated, 9 are in Eluru district, 5 in Krishna, 5 in NTR, and 1 in Bapatla district.

On November 3, the average district-wise rainfall is projected to be approximately 179 mm in Eluru, 163 mm in Krishna, 161 mm in NTR, 147 mm in West Godavari, 119 mm in Guntur, and 104 mm in Bapatla.

An inflow of approximately 32,500 cusecs is expected at Budameru on November 3. Significant flooding is also possible in water bodies such as Errakalva, Gonelavagu, Jalleru, and Pampa.

Preliminary estimates suggest that strong winds could damage between 12,102 and 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.

Officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab on October 28 and the progress of relief operations.

The Chief Minister inquired with officials about the restoration of power supply in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab.

Officials assured that power supply would be restored in all affected areas by Sunday night.