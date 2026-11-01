Solana Price Prediction: SOL Risks $90 As Market Fear Rises And ETF Outflows Continue

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana trades around $95.80 as crypto sentiment falls to 35 and ETF outflows increase. A break below $94.55 could expose SOL to $90.

Solana faces renewed selling pressure as weakening cryptocurrency sentiment and institutional withdrawals threaten its recovery. SOL traded around $95.80 on October 31, remaining below the important $100 psychological level. Meanwhile, declining market confidence and weakening technical indicators have increased the possibility of another downward move.

Solana Price Faces Pressure as Crypto Market Fear Reaches 35

The broader cryptocurrency market continues to experience selling pressure as traders respond to worsening market conditions. Consequently, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropped to 35, signaling increased fear across the digital asset market. This reading reflects declining confidence as market participants respond to security concerns and recent price losses.

Bitcoin also experienced renewed weakness during the market downturn, briefly falling below $77,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum traded around $2,243, while XRP changed hands near $1.25. These movements highlight the pressure affecting major cryptocurrencies and reinforce the broader market's negative direction.

The recent security breach involving Binance further intensified concerns about cryptocurrency market stability. The reported incident involved approximately $6.34 billion in stolen cryptocurrency, according to the supplied report. Additionally, leveraged cryptocurrency positions faced significant liquidations as falling prices triggered further selling activity.

Reports also indicated that approximately $1.52 billion in leveraged long positions faced liquidation within 24 hours. These forced closures increased selling pressure across major digital assets, including Solana. Consequently, SOL struggled to regain momentum as the wider cryptocurrency market experienced another difficult trading period.

Solana ETF Outflows Weaken Institutional Demand Despite Positive Inflows

Solana exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $10.75 million in combined daily outflows on October 30. This withdrawal added pressure to SOL as the cryptocurrency attempted to stabilize above its immediate support levels. Furthermore, continued redemptions could weaken institutional demand and limit the strength of any recovery.

Bitwise BSOL recorded the largest reported withdrawal, with approximately $9.26 million leaving the fund. Grayscale GSOL experienced outflows of approximately $717,490 during the same reporting period. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley's MSOL recorded withdrawals of approximately $768,390.

Despite these withdrawals, Solana ETFs continue to maintain substantial assets under management. Their combined assets reportedly stand near $1.4 billion, while cumulative net inflows remain around $1.48 billion. Therefore, the broader investment picture still reflects considerable historical demand for Solana-related financial products.

However, daily withdrawals present a challenge for SOL's immediate recovery prospects. Continued outflows could reduce buying support and make a return above $100 more difficult. Nevertheless, positive cumulative inflows indicate that institutional interest has not disappeared entirely.

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Break Below $94.55 and Reach $90

Solana's technical indicators currently point toward continued bearish momentum across its daily trading chart. The Relative Strength Index stands near 39, indicating relatively weak buying pressure. Although this reading approaches oversold territory, it does not independently confirm an immediate price reversal.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains negative at approximately 3.45. This reading suggests that selling momentum continues to influence SOL's current price direction. However, improving buying activity could still support a temporary recovery if sellers lose control.

The $94.55 level remains an important support zone for Solana's immediate price outlook. A sustained break below this level could expose the next downside target around $91. Furthermore, continued selling pressure could extend losses toward $90, with $87 emerging as another potential support area.

On the upside, SOL faces immediate resistance around $98.57. A successful move above this level could bring the psychological $100 barrier back into focus. Additionally, a sustained breakout above $100 could strengthen recovery prospects and expose the next upside target around $110.

The coming price movements will therefore depend heavily on support retention and changes in market demand. Persistent ETF withdrawals and negative sentiment could make further declines more likely. Conversely, stronger buying activity and improved market conditions could help Solana recover from its recent weakness.

For now, $94.55 remains the key level separating a potential stabilization from another downward move. A breakdown could place $90 within reach, while renewed buying could return SOL toward $100. Solana 's short-term direction therefore remains tied to market sentiment, institutional flows, and its ability to defend support.

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