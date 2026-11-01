SALI Sealed Bucket Packaging Gains Global Market Recognition After Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YIWU, China, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When SALI Tools introduced its patented sealed bucket packaging for 9-inch abrasive cutting discs in June 2026, it addressed a long-standing industry challenge: how can cutting discs maintain their condition, performance and reliability throughout storage, transportation and retail?

Traditional packaging relies on blister packs combined with paper cartons, which can expose discs to moisture during prolonged storage, particularly in humid environments. Gaps in packaging, humidity and improper storage conditions may affect disc condition, potentially resulting in deformation, reduced performance or shortened usable life.









SALI Sealed Drum Products

SALI designed its sealed bucket specifically around this challenge. The patented packaging system delivers 99%+ sealing protection, helping isolate discs from moisture and external environmental exposure. According to product data, the improved protection can contribute to 30%+ longer service life under applicable storage conditions.

Just several months after launch, the sealed bucket has entered markets across different regions worldwide, with distributors and customers responding positively to its protection, appearance, storage efficiency and reusability.









SALI Team with Local Distributors

In humid markets like Nigeria, moisture protection was a key consideration. After receiving the first batch, one distributor noted: "The biggest difference is the protection. We feel much more confident keeping the discs in stock for longer periods."

For long-distance distribution in markets like Kenya, the sealed bucket's structural strength stands out. Designed for stacking, it withstands loads up to 100KG without deformation, enabling distributors to make more efficient use of warehouse and transportation space. One customer described it: "The bucket is much easier to stack and handle than conventional packaging."









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The silver bucket with sapphire-blue lid and metallic matte label creates a different visual presence compared with conventional packaging. "It looks more like a professional tool product than a consumable package."

Beyond product protection, the bucket offers reusability. Made from PP composite material engineered for balanced toughness and hardness, with crack resistance down to -20°C, customers can repurpose it to store drill bits, grinding accessories, screws, hand tools and other workshop items.

SALI, a power-tool accessories provider with products sold across 160+ countries, views the sealed bucket as part of its effort to improve the total user experience surrounding professional abrasive products-from manufacturing through packaging, transportation, storage, retail and end use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







CONTACT: Contact: Lightman Yu,...