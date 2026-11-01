CE: Deepening Science And Technology Cooperation Between Guangdong, Hong Kong And Macao To Promote High-Quality Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, November 1 - (Macao – 1 November 2026) The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum, held in Nansha, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. The forum – with the main event also in Nansha – started on Saturday (31 October) and runs until Monday (2 November).

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr Sam indicated that Macao will continue to adopt a forward-looking approach, taking the initiative and striving for progress in science and technology, while remaining pragmatic and truth-seeking. It will continue to make efforts in areas such as deepening regional cooperation and promoting the exchange of innovation resources; strive to achieve reform, innovation, breakthroughs, and tangible results; and contribute its strength to the development of an international centre for scientific and technological innovation.

Mr Sam stated that global technological innovation is advancing at an accelerated pace, with continuous breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals, which are profoundly reshaping the industrial landscape and competitive dynamics.

Against the backdrop of a complex and ever-changing international landscape, where scientific and technological cooperation and competition are increasingly becoming the central battleground in the contest for comprehensive national power, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a strategic fulcrum for national scientific and technological innovation. It not only shoulders the significant mission of achieving for the country a high level of self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and technology, but also enjoys unprecedented development opportunities.

Mr Sam mentioned that the country's 15th Five-Year Plan sets out a systematic framework for deepening the development of the Greater Bay Area. It explicitly calls for strengthening the alignment of rules and the integration of mechanisms in areas such as scientific and technological innovation, industrial development, and public services. The 15th Five-Year Plan also calls for fully utilising the pioneering and experimental role of major cooperation platforms, and for accelerating the development of a world-class bay area. The initiative has provided important top-level design and institutional safeguards for deepening cooperation between the three locations.

The Chief Executive noted that scientific and technological cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao has become increasingly deep and substantive in recent years. Mechanisms for the cross-boundary flow of research funding have been gradually refined, and joint funding schemes have steadily progressed.

The development of a comprehensive national science centre in the Greater Bay Area is gathering pace, with major scientific and technological infrastructure and joint laboratories being established in succession. The scope of mutual recognition of professional qualifications for technical personnel continues to expand, making the cross-boundary flow of innovation elements more convenient.

At the same time, the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has accumulated valuable experience in areas such as scientific and technological research and development, the commercialisation of research outcomes, and industrial development, thereby charting a viable path for collaborative innovation within the Greater Bay Area, Mr Sam noted.

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao share common roots and origins, and the strengths of those places are complementary, said the Chief Executive. They have established an increasingly close framework of collaboration in areas such as talent, technology, capital, and international resources.

As one of the four major cities central to the Greater Bay Area, Macao's high-quality participation in the joint development of the Greater Bay Area is a key practical step towards integrating into and serving the country's overall development.

Mr Sam also pointed out that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has officially announced the implementation of its Third Five-Year Plan. It is fully aligned with the strategic framework of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan and sets out a clear roadmap for development in areas such as scientific and technological innovation, industrial diversification, and regional cooperation.

At this new historical juncture, Macao will build upon its development positioning as“One Centre, One Platform, and One Base”, and“One Highland”. Macao will also further capitalise on its strengths as a connector between the Chinese mainland and the outside world, as well as a meeting point for Chinese and Western cultures.

Driven by in-depth cooperation with Guangdong and Hong Kong and underpinned by Macao's integrated development with Hengqin, the MSAR will proactively integrate into and work towards building the Greater Bay Area's science and technology innovation system.

Mr Sam said he believed that the 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum, with its theme –“Intelligent Connectivity & Innovation - Forging Frontiers for Future Industries in GBA” – fully recognises the significance of the times by focusing on the cutting edge of science and technology, serving national strategies, and seizing the opportunities for future development.

The Chief Executive highlighted that the MSAR Government hoped the scientists, experts, academics, and entrepreneurs participating in the forum would take the opportunity to share cutting-edge research findings, exchange views, and foster further practical cross-disciplinary and cross-regional collaboration, ensuring that innovative achievements take root in the Greater Bay Area and are transformed into tangible momentum for development.

Looking ahead, Mr Sam stated that Macao will accelerate the implementation and realisation of the MSAR's Four Major Projects and of a government guidance fund, steadfastly promoting the city's appropriate economic diversification and opening up broader prospects for scientific and technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

Macao will face challenges with a pioneering and enterprising spirit, and act in a pragmatic and responsible way, Mr Sam said. Working hand-in-hand with sister cities in the Greater Bay Area and with partners domestically and abroad, Macao will strive to open up new prospects for high-quality development and make fresh contributions to advancing the Chinese path to modernisation.

The 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum is co-organised by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, and the MSAR Government. It focuses on emerging industries and cutting-edge technologies. It features a main forum and a number of specialised sub-forums and special events, as well as an opening ceremony.

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