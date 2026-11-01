PM To Inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, which will bring together representatives from over 130 countries, including more than 40 ministers, according to a PMO statement issued on Sunday.

The four-day Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam here from November 2 to 5, with the theme 'Invest. Innovate. Inspire." Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom will participate as country partners.

Bharat RE 2026 will serve as a global platform for clean energy investment, industry engagement and technology partnerships with participation of policymakers, investors, financial institutions and industry leaders.

A total of 13 states and Union Territories - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal - will showcase their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities.

The Summit will be held alongside the 9th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH). While Bharat RE will focus on investment, industry and technology partnerships across the clean energy sector, the ISA Assembly will advance international cooperation in solar energy, including finance and institutional capacity. The ICGH will focus on green hydrogen technologies, investment and scale-up. Together, these three platforms will strengthen international cooperation and accelerate clean energy deployment.

Building on the legacy of RE-INVEST, India's flagship renewable energy investment summit, Bharat RE 2026 will provide an expanded platform for global engagement across the clean energy sector.

The Summit will also host plenary sessions, ministerial discussions, CEO roundtables and country and state sessions, alongside business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government engagements to promote investment, partnerships and project development. The Expo will feature over 400 exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, Indian manufacturing capabilities and clean energy solutions across solar and wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage and other emerging areas, the statement added.