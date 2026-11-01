Rights Body Expresses Concern Over Continuing Enforced Disappearance Of Baloch Civilians In Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 1 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Sunday alleged that a Baloch student was forcibly 'disappeared' from Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded his immediate release.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians.

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) alleged that Taqleen Baloch was taken into custody in Punjab's Bahawalpur on Thursday and taken to an undisclosed place.

"VBM has expressed concern over the enforced disappearance of Baloch student Taqleen Baloch and demanded their immediate recovery. Taqleen Baloch was allegedly taken into custody in front of Japan Town on Haji Pur Road, Bahawalpur, at 3 PM on October 29, 2026, and then transferred to an undisclosed location," VBMP posted on X.

The VBMP's protest camp against enforced disappearances continued in front of the Quetta Press Club for the 6,405th day.

"The protest camp of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) against enforced disappearances continued for the 6405th day in front of the Quetta Press Club. The organisation expressed deep concern over the continued non-recovery of Zafar Baloch, Sohail Ahmed, and Fasihullah, and demanded their immediate recovery," VBMP posted on X.

In September, human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) highlighted enforced disappearances and targeted killings across Balochistan, allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces.

According to BYC's Human Rights Department's report, a total of 507 individuals were subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani state authorities, security agencies, and state-backed death squads in Balochistan in the first six months of this year. Among these, 150 were released after short-term detention, 32 were killed while in custody, and 303 remain missing, with no information shared with their families about their fate or whereabouts.

The victims in enforced disappearances included 44 minors and over 20 women. Quetta and Kech recorded the highest number of documented cases of enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

The BYC accused the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of being involved in most of these cases.

It alleged that several state institutions were involved in the enforced disappearances and linked paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in 180 cases, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in 93 cases, the army in 42 cases, and death squads in 20 documented cases. Some other cases were perpetrated in combined operations by forces, intelligence agencies, CTD, police, and death squads.

The BYC's Human Rights Department documented 150 cases of killings of Baloch civilians, including 15 minors, during the first half of 2026. According to the BYC, Panjgur reported the highest number of killings, followed by Kech and Gwadar. The BYC alleged that state-backed death squads were the major perpetrators of killings, followed by the FC and the army.

In the report, the BYC alleged that Pakistani authorities have been using various methods to torture, intimidate and break the will of Baloch activists, Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch (specially-abled person), who have remained in detention since March last year. The BYC said that both of them have been denied access to basic medical care several times by the prison authorities at the behest of intelligence agencies.