MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi announced this on Telegram.

"16,796 worms – an industrial-scale October slaughter by the Birds of the Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping," he said.

According to Brovdi, the number of enemy personnel eliminated increased by 52.55% compared with August (11,010 troops) and by 24.71% compared with September (13,468 troops).

"542 worms – the daily average for enemy personnel eliminated (one worm every 159 seconds throughout the month); 701 worms – the best daily result, recorded on October 24," Brovdi said.

Zelensky: Ukrainian forces liberated more territory in October than Russian invaders seized

At the same time, he reported that the daily average number of enemy targets struck was 2,091. In total, Ukrainian units hit 64,807 targets during the month, with an average of one successful strike every 41 seconds.

"255,605 combat missions in October (151,500 strike missions and 104,000 reconnaissance sorties)," Brovdi added.

According to him, Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses in three sectors.

"69.49% of the losses (11,672 out of 16,796) were enemy personnel eliminated in the Dobropillia-Pokrovsk sector (7,360), and the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors (4,312)," Brovdi said.

He stressed that the figures refer exclusively to units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping and do not include the results achieved by any other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In particular, all results have been verified in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' DELTA situational awareness system.

Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, amounted to approximately 1,590,270 personnel as of November 1, 2026, including 2,100 over the past day.