Ukraine, Hungary Should Build New Quality Of Bilateral Relations Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this at a ceremony in Kyiv to unveil a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy.

"The story of Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities, reminds us of the true nature of Moscow's imperialism, which does not recognize the right of other nations to choose their own path. Today, Ukraine is resisting that same imperialist policy. We know the price of freedom well and respect the right of other nations to honor those who fought for independence," Budanov wrote on Facebook.

He thanked the project's initiator, Roland Tseber, a member of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, and the Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition," as well as Ukrainian MPs and representatives of the Kyiv city authorities, for their contribution to preserving historical memory.

"I was pleased to welcome Hungarian guests to Kyiv, including Pastor Gabor Ivanyi, who presented a symbolic flag of the 1956 Revolution bearing the signature of Imre Nagy's granddaughter, Katalin Janosi. Thank you for your solidarity with Ukraine and for supporting our struggle for shared European values," Budanov said.

Stefanchuk discusses bilateral cooperation with Hungarian partners

He also added: "The next step should be the unveiling in Budapest of a bust of Vasyl Stus, a Ukrainian poet and dissident who opposed the same Soviet totalitarianism."

Photo: Kyrylo Budanov / Facebook