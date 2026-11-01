Sybiha Reacts To CAS Ruling On Russia's Return To International Hockey

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"By letting Russian hockey back, CAS is staining the ice with Ukrainian blood. Russia has not stopped its war. It has not stopped killing Ukrainians. It has not stopped its relentless attacks on our cities. So what exactly has changed to justify the return of its national ice hockey teams to international competition? The CAS decision to legitimize Russia's participation in the IIHF World Championships is unacceptable. Russian national teams represent a state that is still waging a war of aggression. Letting them back now would hand Moscow the international legitimacy it craves," he said.

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Sybiha called on the international sports community and Ukraine's partners to take a firm stand against Russia's return to international competitions.

"There can be no business as usual while Russia wages war on Ukraine. This shameful decision must be reversed. I also call on governments that have not lost their moral compass to deny Russian players entry to their territory. Russia's war must have consequences, including in international sport," he said.

As reported, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russian national hockey teams to compete in international competitions.