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ICAO Team Arrives In Chattogram For Airport Security Audit

ICAO Team Arrives In Chattogram For Airport Security Audit


Date: 2026-11-01 10:06:44

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: A four-member audit team from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) arrived at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram to conduct a security audit under the organization's Universal Security Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA).

The team arrived on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-615, which landed at the airport on the afternoon of November 1, according to a press release issued by Group Captain Md. Nur Hossain, director of the airport.

The audit team comprises Callum Vine, Alessandra Johanna Arenas, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ab Sukor, and P A Jayantha.

The security audit, being conducted at the airport under ICAO supervision for the first time, will run from November 1 to November 4.

Further details and updates on the audit will be provided later, the press release said.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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