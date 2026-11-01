ICAO Team Arrives In Chattogram For Airport Security Audit

The team arrived on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-615, which landed at the airport on the afternoon of November 1, according to a press release issued by Group Captain Md. Nur Hossain, director of the airport.

The audit team comprises Callum Vine, Alessandra Johanna Arenas, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ab Sukor, and P A Jayantha.

The security audit, being conducted at the airport under ICAO supervision for the first time, will run from November 1 to November 4.

Further details and updates on the audit will be provided later, the press release said.