ICAO Team Arrives In Chattogram For Airport Security Audit
The team arrived on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-615, which landed at the airport on the afternoon of November 1, according to a press release issued by Group Captain Md. Nur Hossain, director of the airport.
The audit team comprises Callum Vine, Alessandra Johanna Arenas, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ab Sukor, and P A Jayantha.
The security audit, being conducted at the airport under ICAO supervision for the first time, will run from November 1 to November 4.
Further details and updates on the audit will be provided later, the press release said.
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