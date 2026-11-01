PSD Launches Secutity Awareness Week In Jordan's Universities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Sunday launched a "University Awareness Week," in collaboration with various public and private universities across the Kingdom's governorates.

This initiative is part of the PSD's ongoing efforts to bolster students' security and social awareness, foster a culture of prevention and responsibility, and empower youth to address challenges and negative social behaviors wisely and effectively.

Launching the initiative at Yarmouk University, the activities featured a "comprehensive" awareness program conducted by specialists from the PSD's various departments and units.

The program addressed several key social issues, mainly prevention of drug abuse, cybercrime dangers, and promotion of safe and responsible use of the digital space.

The activities also focused on channeling students' energy toward meaningful national and social initiatives and activities.

The events, attended by the Director of Irbid Police, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Abbadi, University President, Dr. Malek Sharari, members of the academic and administrative staff, and a large number of students, saw "significant" engagement.

Through dialogues and discussions, participants "successfully" shared their questions, ideas, and aspirations, as well as their primary challenges.

This interaction served to strengthen these groups' role as active partners in crime prevention and in contributing to the protection of society.

In its statement, the PSD said plans to continue the week's activities across public and private universities in the Kingdom's various governorates.

This effort aims to reach a "broader" segment of university-aged youth, reinforce the directorate's approach, which focuses on preventive awareness and direct engagement with students, to join the PSD's community initiatives.

//Petra//AG