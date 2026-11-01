Royal Decree Appoints Smadi As Chief Islamic Justice
Amman, November 1 (Petra) A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Kamal Smadi as chief Islamic justice, as of 1 November 2026.
According to a royal court statement, a second Royal Decree has been issued, accepting the resignation of Smadi from his position as higher sharia court president, as of 1 November 2026.
Another Royal Decree has been issued, accepting the resignation of Abdul Hafez Rabtah from his position as chief Islamic justice, as of 1 November 2026.
//Petra// AK
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