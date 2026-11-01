Liberia's Education Investment Case Draws Strong Partnership Interest And Commitment In Canada

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A compelling investment presentation by Liberia's Ministry of Education has prompted Canadian institutions and partners to request 90 days to mobilize resources and develop a coordinated partnership response to Liberia's education priorities.

At the Liberia–Canada Education Investment and Partnership Roundtable in Toronto, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah presented a detailed, evidence-based case for investing in Liberia's education system.

She outlined the challenges facing schools and learners, the Government's progress in addressing them, and the opportunities for partners to contribute to Liberia's national development agenda.

With over 2,100 volunteer teachers moved onto the government payroll, major investments in foundational learning, expanded school feeding, digital education, and the campaign to return 250,000 out-of-school children to learning, the Ministry demonstrated that its reform agenda is already underway.

The Minister presented five defined investment and partnership windows spanning school infrastructure, higher education, workforce development, digital learning, and education financing.

The presentation drew strong praise from participants, who offered to champion Liberia's education agenda, engage additional Canadian institutions, and help mobilize resources around the opportunities presented.

Organized by the Liberia Trade and Investment Office in Canada, the Roundtable brought together universities, colleges, foundations, private-sector leaders, and diaspora representatives.

The engagement builds on the Ministry's broader Canada mission, including discussions with Mohawk College on TVET reform, Atlas Cargo on educational resources, and GCG Global Forum on entrepreneurship and workforce development.

The Ministry now looks toward the next 90 days, when the interest generated in Toronto will be tested by the partnerships, resources, and practical commitments that emerge.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo