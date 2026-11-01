Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Launches Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New company initiative standardizes precious-metals testing, weighing and evaluation transparency across Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations

Laguna Hills, CA, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers today announced the launch of its Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative, a new company program designed to provide customers with greater visibility into how qualifying gold, silver, platinum and other precious-metal items are identified and evaluated.







Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Logo

The initiative establishes a standardized approach across Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations emphasizing precious-metal identification, professional XRF testing when appropriate, weighing, purity verification and explanation of the evaluation process.

The program is intended to help customers better understand the characteristics of the items they bring in rather than requiring them to already know the purity, composition or precious-metal content of their jewelry and other valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said the initiative applies to qualifying gold jewelry, estate and inherited collections, high-karat gold, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, sterling silver, dental gold and other precious-metal items evaluated through its Orange County locations.

"Many people come in knowing they have gold but not necessarily knowing exactly what they have," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "They may know a ring belonged to their grandmother or that a chain is supposed to be gold, but they don't know the purity or what the markings mean. We want the evaluation process to help answer those questions."

Creating a More Transparent Precious-Metals Evaluation Process

The Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative is designed around a straightforward principle: consumers should be able to better understand what is being evaluated.

Gold jewelry can differ substantially in purity and composition even when pieces appear similar.

An evaluation can involve several factors, including identifying markings, examining individual items, determining weight and analyzing precious-metal composition when appropriate.

Under the initiative, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers will continue emphasizing individual evaluation of qualifying items rather than assuming that all jewelry within a collection contains the same metal or purity.

The company said this becomes particularly important with mixed and inherited collections containing different precious metals and gold purities.

Understanding Gold Purity

Gold purity is one of the central components of the initiative.

Jewelry presented for evaluation can include:



10k gold

14k gold

18k gold

21k gold

22k gold

24k gold Other qualifying gold alloys and precious-metal items

Two pieces of jewelry that appear similar can contain substantially different percentages of gold.

A piece marked 10k, for example, represents a different gold-purity category from an 18k or 22k item.

The initiative is intended to help customers understand those distinctions when qualifying items are evaluated.

"Gold isn't simply one category," Amy said. "Purity matters. If someone brings us a collection containing several different karats, those differences need to be identified rather than treating everything as though it were the same."

Professional XRF Testing Technology

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers uses professional XRF technology during qualifying precious-metals evaluations to analyze metal composition.

XRF analysis can provide information about the elements detected within the tested area of an item and can assist with precious-metal identification.

The technology can be particularly useful when jewelry has unclear markings, unfamiliar hallmarks or no readily identifiable purity marking.

Under the new initiative, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers will place additional emphasis on helping customers understand why testing may be performed and what information it provides as part of an evaluation.

The company said professional technology is one component of the evaluation process and is used alongside other information about the individual item.

Jewelry With Missing or Unfamiliar Markings

Not every piece of precious-metal jewelry arrives with an easily recognizable karat stamp.

Markings can become worn over time. Older pieces may have been repaired or altered, while international jewelry may use fineness numbers or hallmarks unfamiliar to the current owner.

Inherited jewelry can create additional uncertainty because the person presenting the item may know very little about where or when it was purchased.

The Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative is intended to address those situations by focusing on the characteristics of the actual item rather than relying solely on its history or the owner's assumptions.

Weight and Purity Work Together

Weight is another important component of precious-metals evaluation.

Under the initiative, qualifying precious-metal items will continue to be weighed as appropriate during the evaluation process.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said weight should be considered together with other relevant information, particularly metal type and purity.

Two pieces weighing the same amount do not necessarily contain the same amount of precious metal if their purities differ.

Likewise, a mixed collection may contain gold, sterling silver, platinum and non-precious-metal components that should not automatically be treated as one category.

"Testing and weighing provide different pieces of information," Amy said. "Knowing how much something weighs is important, but you also need to understand what the material is and its purity."

Mixed and Inherited Jewelry Collections

Mixed collections are one area where the company believes greater transparency can be particularly useful.

A single jewelry box can contain 10k rings, 14k chains, 18k jewelry, high-karat gold, sterling silver, platinum, watches and items containing little or no precious metal.

Estate and inherited collections may be even more varied because their contents can represent purchases made by different family members over several generations.

The initiative is designed to provide a structured approach to those collections by separating and evaluating qualifying items according to their individual characteristics when appropriate.

This process also complements Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative, which provides specialized evaluation resources for inherited jewelry and multi-generation collections.

Verification of High-Karat Gold

High-karat gold will also be an important component of the transparency initiative.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program provides additional resources for qualifying 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold.

Higher-purity jewelry may carry markings or hallmarks that differ from those commonly seen on 10k and 14k jewelry.

The company said verification can be particularly useful when owners are unfamiliar with those markings or when high-karat pieces are mixed with lower-karat jewelry.

Professional testing can help provide additional information about qualifying items when purity cannot be established from readily identifiable markings alone.

Coins, Bullion, Sterling Silver and Platinum

The initiative extends beyond conventional gold jewelry.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers also evaluates qualifying gold coins, silver coins, bullion, sterling silver and platinum through its Orange County locations.

The company said these categories should not automatically be treated identically simply because they contain precious metals.

Coins and bullion may require considerations different from ordinary jewelry.

Sterling silver can be encountered in jewelry, flatware, serving pieces and other household objects, while silver-plated objects can sometimes resemble sterling silver despite having substantially different metal composition.

Platinum can also appear in rings and other jewelry, including pieces found within inherited collections.

Recognizing these different categories is part of the standardized evaluation approach being implemented through the initiative.

Customers Can Ask Questions During the Evaluation

A central objective of the initiative is to help customers better understand the evaluation taking place.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said customers may ask questions about qualifying items, including identified purity, testing and other relevant aspects of the evaluation.

The company believes this can be particularly useful for consumers who have never previously sold gold or other precious metals.

For some customers, the transaction may involve a few pieces of unwanted jewelry. For others, it may involve a substantial inherited collection accumulated over decades.

"People shouldn't feel like they have to understand the precious-metals business before they walk through the door," Amy said. "If someone doesn't know what a marking means or why an item is being tested, they should be able to ask."

Transparency Without an Obligation to Sell

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said having qualifying items evaluated does not require a customer to sell them.

This can be particularly important with inherited and estate jewelry, where owners may want additional information before deciding what to keep and what they may wish to sell.

A customer may choose to sell an entire qualifying collection, sell only certain pieces or retain items with sentimental or family significance.

The initiative is intended to provide greater understanding of the evaluation process while leaving those decisions with the owner.

Serving South Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills office will implement the Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative for customers throughout South Orange County.

The location serves communities including Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Santa Margarita, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

Qualifying gold jewelry, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, estate jewelry, sterling silver and other precious metals may be presented for evaluation at the Laguna Hills location.

Serving North Orange County

The company's Anaheim Hills office will implement the same initiative for North Orange County and surrounding communities.

The Anaheim Hills location serves customers from Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Orange, Villa Park, Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim and nearby areas.

Using the same transparency principles across both locations is intended to provide a consistent company approach to qualifying precious-metals evaluations throughout Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County operations.

Supporting Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Market Data Initiative

The new program will also complement Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' previously announced Orange County Precious Metals Market Data Initiative.

That initiative uses anonymized, aggregated information from qualifying transactions at the company's Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations to identify trends in local precious-metals selling activity.

Accurate categorization of qualifying precious metals is important to that research effort.

The company plans to track categories including gold purity, jewelry, estate and inherited collections, coins, bullion, sterling silver and other qualifying precious metals when sufficient data is available.

No personally identifying customer information will be included in published findings.

Establishing Consistent Evaluation Standards Across Both Locations

The long-term objective of the Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative is to reinforce a consistent approach to qualifying precious-metals evaluations across Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County operations.

Some customers regularly follow precious-metals markets and know the specifications of what they own. Others may be selling gold for the first time and know little beyond the fact that they possess jewelry they no longer want.

The initiative is intended to serve both groups by emphasizing identification, verification and communication throughout the evaluation process.

"The customer and the evaluator don't always start with the same level of knowledge about precious metals," Amy said. "Transparency means helping close that gap. We want people to have a clearer understanding of what they brought in and what we're looking at during the evaluation."

Initiative Begins November 1, 2026

The Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative begins November 1, 2026, at Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The program establishes companywide evaluation principles emphasizing precious-metal identification, professional XRF testing when appropriate, weighing, purity verification and customer understanding.

The initiative will apply to qualifying gold jewelry, high-karat gold, estate and inherited collections, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, sterling silver, dental gold and other precious-metal items handled through the company's Orange County locations.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County and Southern California for more than 23 years.

The company purchases gold jewelry, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, estate and inherited jewelry, sterling silver, dental gold, luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers provides private, in-person precious-metals evaluations using professional XRF testing technology at its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and reports more than 400 five-star customer reviews across its online presence.

South Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Laguna Hills

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A -16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

North Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Anaheim Hills

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191







Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Launches Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative

Press Inquiries

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

