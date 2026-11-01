Family Caregivers Month 2026

WHEREAS, family caregivers provide essential support to older adults, children, people with disabilities, and individuals with complex health needs, helping Alaskans remain connected to their families, homes, and communities while strengthening Alaska's health care and long-term care systems; and

WHEREAS, caregivers shoulder long hours and heavy responsibilities, from medical and personal care to companionship and financial support, all while balancing the responsibilities of their own lives; and

WHEREAS, an estimated 125,000 adults serve as family caregivers in Alaska and provide approximately 49.5 billion hours of uncompensated care annually with an estimated economic value of $1.01 trillion; and

WHEREAS, caregiving, though deeply meaningful, can weigh heavily on caregivers, placing them at risk emotionally, physically and financially, yet these challenges can be eased when caregivers take steps to protect their own health and well-being; and

WHEREAS, Family Caregivers Month is an opportunity to honor the dedication and sacrifice of family caregivers and the indispensable contributions to the health, independence, dignity, and quality of life of Alaskans they bring to our communities, while also raising awareness of the urgent need for public commitment to provide caregivers with the support, resources, and recognition they need to continue their essential role.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim November 2026 as:

Family Caregivers Month

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to recognize the importance of family caregivers and the support they provide to vulnerable loved ones, and to further support them as they take time to rest, recharge, and care for themselves.

Dated: November 1, 2026

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