Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month 2026

WHEREAS, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias are progressive brain disorders that impair memory, language, problem solving, and other cognitive functions, ultimately interfering with daily activities and proving fatal; and

WHEREAS, in 2025, an estimated 10,410 Alaskans ages 65 and older were living with Alzheimer's disease, and by 2050 the population of Alaskans ages 85 and older are projected to increase nearly fourfold, exceeding 29,000 individuals, and with 134 deaths attributed to the disease in 2024 and Alaska having the fifth-highest Alzheimer's disease death rate in the nation thereby intensifying the statewide burden of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias; and

WHEREAS, advanced age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, yet other factors such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, hearing loss, social isolation, traumatic brain injury, substance misuse, and family history also contribute to increased risk and are present among Alaskans; and

WHEREAS, care is provided selflessly, graciously and often without pay, by family members and natural caregivers is essential to helping with daily tasks such as administering medications, arranging appointments, and care coordination; and

WHEREAS, Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month offers an opportunity to raise awareness, promote early detection and brain-healthy lifestyles, and connect Alaskans with vital resources such as the Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, adult day programs, caregiver support services, and senior service providers;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim November 2026 as:

Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to educate themselves about this disease, to personally engage in healthy behaviors that promote brain health and to support those with the disease and their loved ones who care for them.

Dated: November 1, 2026

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