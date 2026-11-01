Alaska Native Heritage Month 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska is a culturally rich and diverse land encompassing the Iñupiaq of Northwest Alaska, the Athabascan of the Interior, the Yup'ik and Cup'ik of Southwest Alaska, the Unangax of the Aleutian Islands, the Alutiiq of Southcentral Alaska, and the Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian of Southeast Alaska, and each of these peoples have unique traditions and history; and

WHEREAS, we value Alaska's diverse heritages and we honor and recognize the First People of our State and Nation by preserving traditional languages, cultural beliefs, oral storytelling, craftsmanship, and subsistence ways of life, and we appreciate the elders and culture-bearers who share their collective wisdom of the past with Alaska's youth; and

WHEREAS, the vitality of these cultures depends upon passing down traditional ways through the living practice of age-old ceremonies, subsistence traditions, and the continued use of ancestral languages so they may thrive for generations to come; and

WHEREAS, renewing our commitment to cultural programs is crucial to preserving Alaska Native arts, languages, and dances, and to fostering understanding and appreciation of the richness and beauty of Alaska Native cultures; and

WHEREAS, from their service in the United States Armed Forces to their crucial role in Alaska's economic future or their contributions to artistic and literary achievements, Alaska Natives strengthen the cultural and economic foundation of our State; and

WHEREAS, throughout this month and the year, we celebrate the languages, stories, and customs that keep Alaska Native culture flourishing with each generation, and by emphasizing the important heritage and traditions of Alaska Native people, we give our children a connection to the past and inspiration for the future.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim November 2026 as:

Alaska Native Heritage Month

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to celebrate our Native cultures this month and throughout the year with appropriate respect, educational programs, and activities.

Dated: November 1, 2026

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