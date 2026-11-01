Rayne Woman Arrested For Vehicular Homicide In Lafayette Parish Crash

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– On October 31, 2026, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 343 near Ridge Road in Lafayette Parish. The crash claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman of Abbeville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling south on LA Hwy 343 and was slowing for the stop sign at Ridge Road. At the same time, a 2011 Buick LaCrosse, driven by 40-year-old Shawnta Davis-Ned of Rayne, was traveling south on LA Hwy 343 behind the Kia. For reasons still under investigation, the Buick failed to slow and struck the rear of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Kia and submitted for analysis. Davis-Ned was unrestrained and reported no injuries.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Davis-Ned provided a proper breath sample, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. She was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Vehicular Homicide, Driving While Impaired (1st Offense), Careless Operation, and No Seatbelt. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel different, you drive different. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs can have negative effects on the body that affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, decrease reaction times, and impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: (337) 262- 5880

[email protected]

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Rayne Woman Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Lafayette Parish Crash News Provided By Louisiana State Police November 01, 2026, 14:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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