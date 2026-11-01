Noted Journalist Anant Vijay Chosen For Prestigious Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre National Creativity Award

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Noted journalist and columnist Anant Vijay has been selected for the prestigious Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre National Creativity Award and will be felicitated with the coveted honour at a ceremony on November 3 (Tuesday), to be held on the occasion of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (Foundation Day).

Vijay, who is also a known face on TV debates and shows, won the award for his decades of outstanding work as an editor and writer. He is already the recipient of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award, the Government of India's highest honour in the field of journalism.

The award will be conferred upon the seasoned journalist Anant Vijay during the state decoration ceremony (Rajya Alankaran Samaroh), being held on the occasion of Chhattisgarh's 'Rajyotsav' (foundation day) on November 3.

The Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre National Creativity Award is one of the 36 awards, under which the Chhattisgarh government has selected achievers under various categories including sports and youth welfare, Agriculture, public relations department, cultural and tourism and will honour their unparalleled contributions in the respective fields on Tuesday.

Notably, Anant Vijay is a veteran in the field of journalism with over three decades of experience and has served several organisations in various capacities.

He currently serves as the Editor (Features) at Dainik Jagran, the country's most widely read newspaper group. He is also the recipient of the National Film Award (Swarna Kamal) for his outstanding writing on cinema.

Anant Vijay has authored 17 books so far, with his latest work titled 'Marxwad ka Ardh-satya' (The Half-Truth of Marxism). This book, when hit the stands, created a wave, contributing significantly to strengthening an alternative narrative. Another of his works, 'Amethi Sangram' garnered widespread attention and was translated into several Indian languages, including English.

For the past 15 years, the writer has been contributing a weekly column in 'Dainik Jagran', on topics related to literature, art, and culture. He is also a regular columnist in the 'Nai Dunia'.

Anant Vijay also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Last year, he was appointed by the Prime Minister as a member of the Selection Committee for the Padma Awards. He has also served as a Visiting Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.