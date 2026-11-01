PURPLE LEAF Announces Up To 15% Off Outdoor Living Favorites For Black Friday 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Friday savings include patio umbrellas, hardtop gazebos, louvered pergolas, outdoor sofas and outdoor dining sets for homeowners planning their next backyard upgrade.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PURPLE LEAF, a modern outdoor furniture brand founded in 2004, has announced its Black Friday 2026 promotion, offering customers up to 15% off selected outdoor living products from November 21 to November 30, 2026, exclusively on its official website, purpleleafshop.com.

The promotion covers a range of popular outdoor categories, including patio umbrellas

Living Categories

Rather than focusing on a single product category, PURPLE LEAF's Black Friday promotion spans several key areas of outdoor living.

Selected patio umbrellas are included for customers looking to add flexible shade to patios, decks, poolside spaces and outdoor dining areas.

The promotion also includes selected hardtop gazebos, which can help homeowners create more defined spaces for outdoor entertaining, relaxation and family gatherings.

For customers interested in greater control over sunlight and shade, selected louvered pergolas are also part of the Black Friday event. Adjustable roof systems allow users to modify the amount of sunlight entering the space, helping create more adaptable outdoor environments throughout the day.

Customers planning to refresh their seating areas can also find Black Friday savings on selected outdoor sofas, while selected outdoor dining sets provide options for homeowners who want to create dedicated spaces for open-air meals and entertaining.

Across participating products, customers can save up to 15% during the Black Friday promotional period.

From Shade and Shelter to Seating and Dining

Outdoor spaces can accommodate dining, relaxation and social gatherings.

A patio may function as a quiet place for morning coffee, an outdoor dining space in the afternoon and a gathering area for friends and family in the evening.

PURPLE LEAF's Black Friday promotion reflects this broader approach by including products across four essential outdoor living functions: shade, shelter, seating and dining.

Patio umbrellas provide flexible shade for a variety of outdoor layouts, while hardtop gazebos can establish a more permanent area for relaxing and entertaining.

Louvered pergolas add another level of flexibility by allowing homeowners to adjust overhead shade according to changing conditions.

Outdoor sofas and dining sets then help complete those environments, creating comfortable spaces for conversation, relaxation and shared meals.

By offering Black Friday savings across these categories, PURPLE LEAF aims to make it easier for customers to plan outdoor spaces as a complete project rather than purchasing unrelated products individually.

Louvered Pergolas for More Flexible Outdoor Spaces

Among the featured categories in the Black Friday promotion are louvered pergolas, which combine modern architectural design with adjustable functionality.

Louvered pergolas feature adjustable roof slats that allow users to control the amount of sunlight and shade.

This flexibility allows homeowners to adapt an outdoor area for different activities, from afternoon dining and weekend entertaining to everyday relaxation.

A louvered pergola can also serve as the foundation of a more complete outdoor room.

When combined with an outdoor sofa, outdoor dining set or other patio furniture, the structure can help define a dedicated space for dining, gathering and relaxing while maintaining an open connection to the surrounding backyard or garden.

During the 2026 Black Friday promotion, selected PURPLE LEAF louvered pergolas are available as part of the brand's up to 15% off seasonal offer.

Outdoor Sofas and Dining Sets for Backyard Entertaining

PURPLE LEAF's Black Friday promotion also extends to selected furniture designed for outdoor social and dining spaces.

Outdoor sofas can help transform patios, gazebos and pergolas into comfortable conversation areas for families and guests.

Whether used for weekend entertaining, evening relaxation or casual gatherings, outdoor seating plays an important role in making backyard spaces feel more like an extension of the home.

Selected outdoor dining sets are also included in the promotion, giving customers an opportunity to create dedicated spaces for everyday meals, celebrations and outdoor entertaining.

By pairing furniture with shade products and outdoor structures, homeowners can create coordinated backyard environments built around the way they actually use their outdoor spaces.

Designed Around Modern Outdoor Living

PURPLE LEAF describes its design philosophy as “Design Rooted in Life,” focusing on products developed around real outdoor living scenarios.

The brand's wider product portfolio includes patio umbrellas, hardtop gazebos, louvered pergolas, outdoor sofas, outdoor dining sets, chaise lounges, outdoor swings and other patio products.

Rather than viewing these categories separately, PURPLE LEAF encourages consumers to consider how shade, shelter, seating and dining can work together as part of a complete outdoor environment.

This approach is reflected in the brand's broader vision, “For Your Dream Patio.”

For one homeowner, that dream patio may be a shaded poolside retreat. For another, it could be an outdoor dining area beneath a louvered pergola, a hardtop gazebo designed for entertaining or a comfortable seating area centered around an outdoor sofa.

Black Friday Promotion

During the 2026 Black Friday shopping period, customers can receive:

Up to 15% Off Selected Outdoor Living Products

Featured categories include:



Patio Umbrellas

Hardtop Gazebos

Louvered Pergolas

Outdoor Sofas Outdoor Dining Sets

Discounts vary by eligible product, with savings of up to 15% during the promotion. Customers can review the terms on the official website for eligible products, any required promotional code, exclusions and offer-combination rules before placing an order.

About PURPLE LEAF

Founded in 2004, PURPLE LEAF is a global outdoor furnishing brand offering patio umbrellas, hardtop gazebos, pergolas, patio conversation sets and dining sets. The brand's design philosophy is“Design Rooted in Life,” with the vision“For Your Dream Patio.” Learn more at PURPLE LEAF.

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